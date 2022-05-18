State Fire Marshal investigating overnight apartment fire in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire in a Fitchburg apartment building late Tuesday night.

Units were called to the building at 2118 Red Arrow Trail in Fitchburg just before midnight after a resident called 911 after seeing smoke in the hallway. The crews who were first to arrive at the building confirmed there was a fire on the second floor of the building, which had quickly spread to the hallway on that floor.

﻿

The Fitchburg Fire Department says the fire was quickly put out by the units who were first on the scene, but several people living in the building were displaced due to smoke and fire damage. A Madison Metro bus was called to the scene to provide some shelter for the people who were displaced, and the Red Cross is helping those who could not return to their apartments.

One person who lives in the building was taken to the hospital to get treatment for smoke inhalation, officials said.

Units from the Madison Fire Department, Verona Fire Department and Middleton Fire Department helped in the fire response.

A cause of the fire has not been determined yet, but officials said it is currently being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as the Fitchburg Fire Department and Fitchburg Police Department.

The building did not have an automatic fire sprinkler system, according to the Fitchburg Fire Department.

