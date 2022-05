The State of Florida is in the midst of a homeowners insurance crisis. All across the Treasure Coast, residents have been hit with sticker shock after receiving their homeowner insurance bills, reflecting anywhere from 10 to 50 percent increases in their premiums! Port St. Lucie Business Women member Kathy Post, CEO and owner of Post Insurance (insurewithpost.com) in St. Lucie West gave a powerful presentation about what is happening in Florida, and what can be done to reign in runaway insurance costs at the May 19 meeting of the Port St. Lucie Business Women held at Tutto Fresco in St. Lucie West.

