Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie could soon make his return to action for the United States men’s national team. USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter unveiled the 27 players who earned call-ups for the side’s June schedule. The reigning Concacaf Gold Cup winners will meet Morocco and Uruguay for a pair of international friendly fixtures, which will then be followed up by the start of Concacaf Nations League group stage play against Grenada and El Salvador.

SOCCER ・ 20 HOURS AGO