Weekend warm-up on the way, high to exceed 90 degrees on Saturday
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Expect a big warm-up in the Baltimore area this weekend.
The National Weather Service says to expect a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, then temperatures will reach a high near 88 degrees on Friday and a high of 92 degrees on Saturday with abundant sunshine.
There will once again be a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with highs in the 80s.
Then, highs will return to around 70 degrees early next week.
