Baltimore, MD

Weekend warm-up on the way, high to exceed 90 degrees on Saturday

By Chris Montcalmo
 3 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Expect a big warm-up in the Baltimore area this weekend.

The National Weather Service says to expect a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, then temperatures will reach a high near 88 degrees on Friday and a high of 92 degrees on Saturday with abundant sunshine.

There will once again be a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with highs in the 80s.

Then, highs will return to around 70 degrees early next week.

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

The post Weekend warm-up on the way, high to exceed 90 degrees on Saturday appeared first on Nottingham MD .

