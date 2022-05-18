ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVU School of Nursing accepting applications for Bridgeport Campus

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The newest campus of the West Virginia University School of Nursing, Bridgeport at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center, is now accepting applications for its first cohort of students. “This is a truly unique partnership between WVU Medicine United Hospital Center...

www.wdtv.com

City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Education
