WVU School of Nursing accepting applications for Bridgeport Campus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Carol M. Nallen, 81 of Fairmont and formerly of Washington, D.C. passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2022, at Fairmont Medical Center at WVU Medicine. She was born in Fairmont on September 05, 1940, a daughter of the late Charles Nallen and Hazel Madeline Bowers Nallen.She graduated Fairmont Senior High School in 1958. She attended West Virginia State College for two years from 1959 to 1961. She retired with 35 years of service as a Food Service Manager from Marriott Hospitality. She was a faithful member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, tennis, music and most enjoyed time with her family and friends.He is survived by her loving son Mark Hilson of Fairmont; one brother Charles W. Nallen of Fairmont; three grandchildren Ronald Smith of Fairmont, Dominque Lee of Charlotte, NC, and Jordan Stevens of Morgantown; three great grandchildren Sebastian Lee of Charlotte, NC, Rayonia and Ramier Smith both Morgantown; an aunt Mildred Stribling of Mitchellville, MD and dear special friend, who was like a sister, Sandra Waters Brown of Fort Washington, MD.In addition to her parents, she was preceded death by her paternal grandparents Delphia and Willard Nallen and maternal grandparents Bessie and Claude Bowers.Friends may call at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the church on Monday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Wesley Q. Dobbs officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO