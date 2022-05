The people of Idaho have had their eyes on the Lori and Chad Daybell case for some time and with the recent news out that the trial will be taking place in Ada County, there’s been more interest in the case now than ever before. If you’re new to the case, the couple is being charged together in connection to the murders of Lori’s children, Tylee and JJ while Chad is being accused of murdering his ex-spouse.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO