ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Chilling details emerge after cops find crucial clue about private investigator’s decomposed remains found in his garage

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LM0qh_0fiGUHkX00

CHILLING new details have emerged about a private investigator who was found dead in his garage.

Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello allegedly poisoned her husband Jim Cappello, 37, with insulin in September 2018 and reportedly asked friends to help her get rid of the body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziDdv_0fiGUHkX00
Marjorie Cappello is accused of poisoning her husband Jim Cappello with insulin in September 2018 Credit: Huntsville Police Department

But one of her pals, Crystal Anderson, called officers in Huntsville, Alabama because she was concerned, WAFF reported.

Cops rushed to the home and smelled an odor of a decomposing body.

Officers also noticed a hole in their backyard.

Jim was found in the garage and his feet had been set on a floorboard as if someone was trying to put him in a car, cops said.

Insulin was missing from the health facility that Cappello worked at, according to investigators.

Major Crimes investigator Mike DeNoon, of the Huntsville Police Department, said Cappello told cops that she accidentally brought the insulin home from work.

There was no record that any patient needed the medication.

And, there’s no indication that Cappello or Jim needed insulin.

Cops said Jim had started to grow suspicious that his wife was abusing narcotics.

He reportedly found a bottle of insulin but didn’t know what it was when he first found it.

DeNoon asked Cappello: “You know I went inside… you know I found him, right?”

She replied: “Yes I knew he was there.”

Phones, computers, and tablets were taken from her home as part of the search warrant and forensics teams analyzed surveillance footage.

She also surrendered her nursing license.

Jim’s sister Jamie Weast told PEOPLE in August 2020: “My heart sunk and I was nauseous.

“I prayed and prayed and prayed so hard that perhaps maybe, somehow, in some miraculous way, it wasn’t him.

“I didn’t want it to be him. It couldn’t be him. I begged the Lord to not let it be him, but a detective pulled me aside and it was him.

“He was well-known in his community and brought great people together. It's a tragedy, and it is mind-boggling.”

She branded her brother's death “horrific and disgusting”, WAFF reported.

Jim’s dad Jim Cappello Sr said: “No one wants to lose your children first, especially to something like this. Nothing else matters. The world has just come crashing down on you.”

Cappello was charged with murder and her trial is underway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edsSv_0fiGUHkX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0l0j_0fiGUHkX00

Her trial was due to be held in January 2020 but was delayed because of Covid-19 and legal maneuvering.

If convicted, Cappello faces life behind bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqhmK_0fiGUHkX00
Cops conducted a search warrant and noticed a foul smell at their home Credit: ABC

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

Woman 'bangs on her coffin lid' as she's about to be buried at her own FUNERAL: Shocked relatives take her to hospital where she is declared ALIVE... only to die hours later

A woman's funeral in Peru was interrupted when the woman herself started banging on the lid of the coffin to say she was still alive. In a shocking twist to a tragic day, stunned relatives carrying the coffin of Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, opened it and found their relative with her eyes open looking at them.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Investigator#Computers#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Waff#Major Crimes
CBS News

"Look at how he maltreated my son": Father outraged after viral video shows police detaining crying 8-year-old boy

The Syracuse Police Department said they are looking into the actions of one of their officers after a viral video showed him detaining a crying 8-year-old boy. The video, which has been viewed thousands of times, shows the crying boy being held from behind by an officer after he was detained for allegedly stealing a bag of chips. The boy was then placed inside a police vehicle.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Denton Record-Chronicle

Police: Woman tried to leave Walmart with $400 of items, but the first doors she tried were locked

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to steal around $453 worth of items at Walmart on South Loop 288, according to a police report. At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a shoplifter at the store. According to the report, the woman tried to leave the store without paying through the automotive section, but the section had already been locked for the night.
DENTON, TX
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Sister of murdered six year-old says ‘little boys are safe’ as ‘fantasist’ killer convicted

The sister of a murdered six-year-old boy said “little children will now be safe” after his killer was found guilty of the murder, 28 years after her brother’s body was found.James Watson, now aged 41, was just 13 years old when he lured Rikki Neave to woods near his home in Peterborough in November 1994.Rochelle Neave, now 30, was three-years-old when her big brother was murdered.She told The Independent that her family can now rest after years of fighting for justice. “I cried my eyes out when I saw the verdict the police texted me straight away,” Ms Neave...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
435K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy