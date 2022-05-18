ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Hazleton business owner sentenced for failing to pay payroll taxes

By Zachary Smith
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLVbq_0fiGTz6w00

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner has been sentenced after failing to pay months worth of payroll taxes.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Charles Ehrenberg was sentenced to six months in prison followed by six months of house arrest and a two years of probation.

26-year-old dies in fatal motorcycle crash

Ehrenberg was arrested earlier this year after prosecutors say he failed to pay federal payroll taxes over a four year period from 2017 to 2020.

The total amount Ehrenberg failed to pay amounted to $185,681.90, which he will also have to pay to the IRS in addition to his sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Roofer gets prison time for not paying taxes

HAZLETON, Pa. — A roofing company owner will spend six months in federal prison for failing to pay payroll taxes. Officials say Charles Ehrenberg, owner of Ehrenberg Roofing and Construction in Hazleton, failed to collect and pay payroll taxes totaling over $100,000. In addition to spending time behind bars,...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Three businesses did not card underage buyer in LCE investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in NEPA were charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed in Sullivan and Lycoming County. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. According to investigators, on Thursday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct ten compliance checks to […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wormleysburg man pleads guilty to stealing from federal courthouse construction site

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that a man from Wormleysburg pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property. According to a release from the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Christopher Gontaryk stole over $1,000 of construction materials belonging to the United States […]
WORMLEYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luzerne, PA
Hazleton, PA
Government
City
Hazleton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Hazleton, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

Postal employee indicted for Harrisburg mail theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A United States Postal Employee has been indicted by a federal grand jury on mail theft charges. According to U.S. Attorney John Gurganus, Robert Riley allegedly stole 28 pieces of mail in Lower Paxton Township. The indictment alleges the thefts happened between Aug. 23 and Dec. 15, 2021.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with forging COVID-19 vaccine card

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A Mifflintown woman was charged with the possession and fabrication of a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Amy Leister, age 55, was charged with knowingly possessing and making a fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card bearing the insignia of the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County District Attorney: Being an adult has legal consequences

Actions have consequences. Lehighton Area High School seniors were made aware of this during a Stepping Out program held in the school cafeteria Thursday morning. Carbon County District Attorney Michael Greek and Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Hatton spoke to the graduating students who will soon step out into the world as adults.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man steals from Federal Courthouse, sells stolen material in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man living near Harrisburg pled guilty to stealing government property from a Federal Courthouse construction site and selling the stolen materials in Pottsville. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of PA announced that 47-year-old Christopher Gontaryk of Wormleysburg, PA, pleaded guilty...
POTTSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Taxes#Business Owner#The Department Of Justice#Nexstar Media Inc
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre duo sentenced to jail time for drug trafficking

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two Wilkes-Barre men have been sentenced for drug trafficking throughout Luzerne County. A release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of PA stated that 41-year-old Duwayne Brown and 48-year-old Andrew Henry have both been sentenced to jail time for drug trafficking.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Reassessment coming to Lackawanna County

The Lackawanna County commissioners have taken the first step to begin a county-wide tax reassessment — with the approval of a contract with Tyler Technologies. The gathering of reassessment data will begin this summer with the new tax values to take effect on January 1st 2026. Tyler Technologies will be seeking local people to collect data on the county's real estate properties then begin contacting residents about properties they own in the county. Taxpayers will have the opportunity to appeal. The last reassessment in Lackawanna County was done in 1968.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
WBRE

Two men sentenced in drug trafficking scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that two men from Wilkes-Barre have been sentenced after they say investigators discovered their involvement in drug trafficking. According to the US Attorney John C. Gurganus, Duwayne Brown, 41, of Wilkes-Barre, and Andrew Henry, 48, of Wilkes-Barre, previously pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine, and heroin. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks DA warns store owners to stop selling illegal THC substances

READING, Pa. - The district attorney's office began investigating the sale of illegal THC products in Berks County after both DA John Adams and Senator Judy Schwank received a number of complaints about the products. "These items are dangerous especially for our children," says Adams. "Vape and smoke shops, and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania takes first step to join federal government’s $45 billion “Internet for All” initiative

Under the initiative, three programs will spend $45 billion on building broadband infrastructure, reducing connection costs and promoting equitable access. Federal and state officials visited Marion-Walker Elementary School in Bellefonte this week and talked about the steps Pennsylvania is taking to join the federal government’s “Internet for All” initiative.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Man charged with intimidating witnesses in ongoing investigation

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY– A man was charged on Friday with intimidation and retaliation against witnesses in an ongoing investigation of an April 27 drug bust. According to the Office of the Wyoming County District Attorney, the Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against Mohamed Elkasas for the intimidation of a witness or victim involved in […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Three people in Schuylkill Co. charged for stealing more than $20K

HEGINS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Three people are facing felony charges for theft after police say they stole thousands of dollars from the Hegins Area Ambulance Association. Hegins Township Police say the investigation began on December 20th, 2021 when the Hegins Area Ambulance Association reported a theft. Through...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy