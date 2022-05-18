Hazleton business owner sentenced for failing to pay payroll taxes
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner has been sentenced after failing to pay months worth of payroll taxes.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Charles Ehrenberg was sentenced to six months in prison followed by six months of house arrest and a two years of probation.
Ehrenberg was arrested earlier this year after prosecutors say he failed to pay federal payroll taxes over a four year period from 2017 to 2020.
The total amount Ehrenberg failed to pay amounted to $185,681.90, which he will also have to pay to the IRS in addition to his sentence.
