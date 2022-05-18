ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan High School under ‘Code Yellow’ after threat written on bathroom wall

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QnaC_0fiGTxLU00
Newnan High School

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan High School is under “code yellow” lockdown procedures after officials found an anonymous note threatening to shoot someone at the school.

The school sent a letter to parents saying the threat was found on a bathroom wall at Drake Stadium. Someone wrote on the wall “Imma shoot this (expletive) up on the main campus + Cougar Village on 5/18/22 at 10:30 am.”

Police were immediately notified and there is an additional police presence on both campuses. School officials and police are working together to figure out who wrote the threat.

Newnan Police Chief Blankenship said they are investigating but that “at this time, we do not feel the threat is credible.”

“We do place the safety and needs or our students and school faculty members in our community as a top priority and will continue our efforts to determine who was responsible.,” Blankenship said. “Thank you to all of our community for their continued support and understanding each and every day.”

Dr. Chase Puckett, the principal at Newnan High School, said he wants to be transparent with families when it comes to student safety.

“As always, the safety and security of our schools is our top priority. It is my goal to always be proactive when the safety of students is concerned, and to be transparent about these concerns when they arise,” Puckett wrote in a letter.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Teachers of the Year to be honored Tuesday

Coweta County’s 2022 Teachers of the Year will be honored by members of the Board of Education at a ceremony Tuesday at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts. The annual Teacher of the Year ceremony is sponsored by the Coweta County Board of Education and the Newnan Pilot Club.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cherokee County teacher arrested for having relationship with student

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A former Cherokee County teacher is in police custody after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. After an investigation with the Holly Springs Police Department, Nicholas Morrow, a former English teacher at River Ridge High School, was charged with sexual assault by a teacher earlier this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
City
Newnan, GA
Newnan, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Judicial Circuit concerned with retaining employees

The Coweta Judicial Circuit has expressed concerns about employee retention as the amount of outstanding cases in Coweta have doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Herb Cranford, district attorney of a five-county judicial circuit that includes Coweta County, said the circuit is losing good people who may be going to other places for more pay.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Students suspended for protest sue Floyd County Schools

The lawsuit claims White students were allowed to speak their minds, including wearing Confederate flag emblems and making racist statements, but they were suspended for wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. The school district declined to comment.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Why seniors say Forsyth County is a great place to retire

Seniors taking part in an exercise class at the Hearthstone Room at Central Park(Photo/Forsyth County Senior Services) (Forsyth County, GA) In the last several years, it may seem like more and more senior living neighborhoods are popping up around Forsyth County. From active adult communities to assisted living centers, it appears Forsyth County is becoming known for being a great place to retire.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newnan High School#Highschool#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

K-9 retired from the Lagrange police department

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. K-9 Andy is retiring from the Lagrange police department. Andy has been with the department since 2016. He was assigned to Sergeant Jeremy Butler until his retirement. The department congratulated Andy on his success and wished him well as a...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City Police investigating shooting on US Highway 280

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 7 p.m., Phenix City Police Officers responded to 1700 U.S. Highway 280 in Phenix City, Alabama, to report about a person being shot. After arriving at the scene, officers found a 23-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male victim was transported to Columbus Piedmont […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County pastor found stabbed to death, suspect arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A manhunt for the man accused of killing a DeKalb County pastor and then abandoning her body inside a van along a narrow, rural roadway has ended with his arrest, investigators said. DeKalb County police said at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived to the 1600 block...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fayette-news.net

Fayette County Schools reluctant in enforcing Dexter Mosley Act

FAYETTE COUNTY — A new Georgia bill has paved the way for homeschooled students to participate in sports, but one Fayette County mother says local school officials have been less than corporative in complying with the act. Andree Shedd would like to be attending extracurricular activities for her homeschooled...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
71K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy