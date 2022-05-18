Sawgrass Mills hosting job fair until Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders unveiled a brand-new $20 million YMCA of South Florida facility in Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, Friday afternoon. “It’s a 65,000-square-foot facility, and it’s open to everybody,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor...
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Miami Lakes was possibly struck by lightning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home along Lake Childs Court off East Miami Lake Way, Thursday night. There was a light haze and smoke inside the home. No injuries were reported.
MIAMI (WSVN) - Technicians are responding to a malfunction at the 79th Street Bridge, which connects Miami to North Bay Village. The bridge became stuck in the down position just as the evening rush hour began, Thursday. Drivers will find detours to the north via the Broad Causeway or to...
MIAMI (WSVN) - Heavy downpours and strong gusty winds wreaked havoc in parts of South Florida, leading to widespread flooding, a partial roof collapse and at least one downed tree. The relentless rains gave shoppers more than they bargained for at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise. Late Friday afternoon, 7News...
MIAMI (WSVN) - In addition to street flooding causing a soggy commute for drivers along Bay Shore Drive and boats being shoved onto rocks along the 79th Street Causeway, the roof at a strip mall partially collapsed after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Miami. The collapse happened along West Flagler...
TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - It's grab and go for a crook who asked to see a brand new phone at a business and then bolted for the exit. The accused cell phone bandit ran out of a store with two phones, and an employee chased after him. "It's hard...
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is in trouble after being accused of trying to pursue a relationship with a former student. Sean Loret de Mola is a 37-year-old teacher at Glades Middle School in Miami. Miami-Dade County Public Schools has placed him on an "alternate assignment," as they...
MIAMI (WSVN) - The 79th Street Bridge, which connects Miami to North Bay Village, has reopened to traffic after technicians repaired a malfunction that led to traffic delays. The bridge became stuck in the down position just as the evening rush hour began, Thursday afternoon. Drivers were advised to use...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A brand new YMCA in central Fort Lauderdale’s Sistrunk Corridor opened on Friday morning. “It’s a very unique building. There’s not another one like this in the country,” Sheryl Woods, of YMCA of South Florida, said. The building stands at 65,000...
Broward County’s emergency 911 centers are so gravely understaffed that workers routinely log outlandishly long overtime shifts — enough extra work that many are doubling and tripling their regular pay, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review of payroll records revealed. In a recent six-month period, three communication operators hauled in six-figure payouts for jobs that — without overtime — ...
From May 20-22, enjoy $3 and $5 SMART fares and weekend-long festivities at Brightline’s South Florida stations to commemorate three years of service. MIAMI– Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, is celebrating three years of service in South Florida with its third annual #305Weekend happening May 20-22, at the Brightline Miami Central, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations. As a thank you to the community for its support throughout the years, Brightline will offer $3 and $5 SMART fares perfect for exploring South Florida, Brightline’s first-ever food truck enterprise program, and special in-station events and pop-ups all weekend long.
MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard tall ship Eagle has sailed into South Florida. The 295-foot vessel, also known as the Barque Eagle, landed at Maurice A. Ferré Park in downtown Miami, Thursday. Free public tours are set to continue through Saturday. "Eagle is definitely unique, America's tall...
Miami has plenty of culture, especially Cuban culture. "Cuba Nostalgia" is back at the Fairgrounds Expo in Miami. It's highlighting everything about the island. Deco got a peek at all the fun happening this weekend. This looks like a tropical vacation in Cuba, but don't be fooled....
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – If you’re looking for a new job, store and restaurant representatives at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise would like to talk with you.
The mall is hosting a large job fair on Wednesday, May 18th, and Thursday, May 19th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More than 50 retailers and restaurants are hiring seasonal, part-time, and permanent help to fill more than 500 positions.
Those looking to hire include Calvin Klein, Diesel, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Tommy Bahama Outlet, Vans Outlet, New Balance Factory Store, Gap Factory Store, Paul Bakery Café, and Mojitobar Tropical Eats +Latin Beats.
Jobs available include sales associates, customer service, co-managers, cashiers, line cooks, bartenders, and hostesses.
If you plan to visit the historic Central Florida community of Royal, I have two pieces of advice for you:. 1) Don't go there feeling hungry. There are no fast-food joints or other restaurants where you can order a Royal version of the Royale with Cheese. 2) You better...
MIAMI (WSVN) - There has been in increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, both in the Sunshine State and throughout Miami-Dade County. Local leaders are urging the public to be safe and to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to help stop the spread. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella...
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have responded to what could be a crime spree in Broward County that may possibly be connected to and involving children. A shooting in Deerfield Beach took place following a crash at the corner of Powerline Road and Sample Road,...
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – – A surge of moisture released from the Caribbean early Friday morning sparked an intense line of downpours across South Florida. Heavy rain totaled 1-3″ across northern Miami-Dade and Broward County. This saturated the ground, making it easier for storms Friday afternoon to produce additional flooding.
