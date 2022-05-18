Sawgrass Mills hosting job fair until Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – If you’re looking for a new job, store and restaurant representatives at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise would like to talk with you. The mall is hosting a large job fair on Wednesday, May 18th, and Thursday, May 19th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 50 retailers and restaurants are hiring seasonal, part-time, and permanent help to fill more than 500 positions. Those looking to hire include Calvin Klein, Diesel, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Tommy Bahama Outlet, Vans Outlet, New Balance Factory Store, Gap Factory Store, Paul Bakery Café, and Mojitobar Tropical Eats +Latin Beats. Jobs available include sales associates, customer service, co-managers, cashiers, line cooks, bartenders, and hostesses. Click Here to register.

