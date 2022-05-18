ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Charlotte Mayor Cannon doesn’t advance in council primary

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former mayor of North Carolina’s largest city, disgraced from a corruption investigation that ultimately sent him to federal prison, has come up short in his bid to return to municipal office.

Patrick Cannon finished last in a six-candidate race in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for at-large seats on the Charlotte City Council, according to election board results. The top four candidates, led by current council members Braxton Winston and Dimple Ajmera. now advance to the July 26 general election.

Cannon resigned as mayor in 2014 and pleaded guilty to taking about $50,000 in bribes from federal undercover officers. He served nearly half of a 44-month prison sentence.

When Cannon filed candidacy papers in March, he said he still took responsibility for his actions and continued to seek forgiveness from the community.

“A chance for redemption is all I can ask for and pray that you might provide it,” he said at the time.

Cannon had served on the city council for nearly 20 years before his 2013 election as mayor. He served as mayor for only a few months before his arrest and resignation.

