Behind Viral Videos

What you see first in this arty optical illusion reveals whether you’re secretly a bit of a loner – so what do you spot?

By Sarah Bull
 2 days ago

DO you enjoy other people's company or prefer being on your own?

The answer can be determined by what you see first in this arty optical illusion.

What do you see first in this optical illusion? Credit: tiktok.com/@itsme.fuzz

"If you saw the couple first, this means you care greatly for your friends and loved ones, very much," a man explained in a TikTok video on the ItsMeFuzz account.

"You would do pretty much anything for them, but you also don’t like hanging out in big groups or going to noisy parties."

However, if you saw the baby in the trees first, it means that "you're much more of an introvert".

"You enjoy your own company way more than others," he added.

"And you might even begin to feel a little guilty for it."

People were quick to take to the comments section to weigh in on the accuracy of the illusion.

"I saw the couple and ur right," one person wrote.

While another added: "I saw the couple… that’s very true abt me."

"Bro I saw the couple first and I gotta say, you are soo accurate," a third concurred.

"I saw the baby first and yes thats true," a third wrote.

"Saw the baby immediately!! and soo on point," someone else commented.

As another comment read: "I saw the baby lol and this dude be speaking facts."

