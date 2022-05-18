ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

District 27 candidates share their vision if elected

By Xochilt Lagunas
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DHsC_0fiGTQPd00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sarah Stapleton Barrera and Morgan Lamantia are candidates aiming to be the first woman to represent District 27 in the Texas Senate.

According to Lamantia, some of her focuses are healthcare and education. Lamantia said the healthcare system is broken and should not be as many people in Texas suffer from illnesses such as diabetes.

If elected, Lamantia said she will re-visit Senate Bill 7 which would give retired teachers a supplemental payment to offset the cost of living expenses.

“That was very close to being passed last session until the forum break happened so I would love to see that one get pushed through,” said Lamantia. “I’d really like to push and fight to get Medicaid expansion, I know that’s probably not gonna happen in just one session.”

Lamantia also wants to work on having public schools become fully funded.

As for opponent Sarah Stapleton Barrera, education is a priority because she used to be a teacher.

Barrera said she understands the financial struggles many educators have to face and wants to push for transparency.

Barrera said teachers have been underpaid for too long and if elected, one of her priorities would be to increase teacher pay and ensure education is properly funded

“I used to be a teacher and our teachers are getting paid $7,000 less than the national average; which shows us our current leaders have not taken to account how far behind they have fallen and I mean essentially it’s put a dollar sign as to our work and it’s a slap in the face because we deserve better than that,” said Barrera.

Barrera said improving the education system will help the community and bring a better future for current and future educators.

Both candidates encourage you to step in and vote. For a list of voting polls near you click here .

