ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

New Chaser awkwardly admits he didn't know who Holly Willoughby was

By Charlotte Dean For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Beat The Chasers newcomer Issa Schultz revealed he didn't know who Holly Willoughby was during an awkward exchange on Wednesday's This Morning.

The Australian 'supernerd' admitted he didn't recognise the well known presenter when she came up in a question on the ITV show.

Issa, who has replaced Anne Hegerty this series of The Chase spin-off, was tripped up by the English question during his first day in the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLK0c_0fiGTOtP00
Awks! The Beat The Chasers newcomer Issa Schultz revealed he didn't know who Holly Willoughby was during an awkward exchange on Wednesday's This Morning

When asked about the blunder during his interview, he told Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield: 'Guilty as charged! It was the first day they asked who replaced Fern Britton on This Morning..

'Jenny was straight in with it, at the time they were just two names to me - I apologise Holly!'

Issa joins chasers Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Mark 'The Beast' Labbett on the panel this year.

Issa is no stranger to The Chase, as he's been a regular on the Australian series since its launch in 2015, where he is nicknamed The Supernerd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrymZ_0fiGTOtP00
Whoops! The Australian 'supernerd' admitted he didn't recognise the well known presenter when she came up in a question on the ITV show

Recalling getting the call for The UK Chase, he said: 'I was settling down for bed at 1am and I had a call from a UK number and my Australian boss rang me and said I needed to take the call.

'She said can you get on a plane that morning, seven or eight hours later, and I spent the night packing.

'I got on the plane, three flights to get out of Australia, and just about 24 hours and the day I landed we went straight to studio. There was no time for sleep.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vd4uD_0fiGTOtP00
I can explain..! Issa, who has replaced Anne Hegerty this series of The Chase spin-off, was tripped up by the English question during his first day in the job
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPQ3V_0fiGTOtP00
When asked about the blunder during his interview, he told Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield: 'Guilty as charged! It was the first day they asked who replaced Fern Britton on This Morning..'

On the first episode, Mark very kindly said 'if you're wondering why he's quiet, he's feeling like a zombie'.'

Issa previously revealed another category that leaves him stumped during the quiz show when he admitted that he struggles with sports questions.

Speaking to TV WEEK, he admitted: 'Regular viewers will know I'm terrible at most sports'.

Issa explained: 'As I'm British by birth, I grew up mainly watching Formula 1, athletics and thrilling episodes of Antiques Roadshow'.

While Issa's role is only temporary at the moment, with Anne expected to return for the next series, he h previously admitted he'd like to join Beat The Chasers permanently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxFwm_0fiGTOtP00
'I'm terrible at sports': Issa previously revealed another category that leaves him stumped during the quiz show when he admitted that he struggles with sports questions

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hegerty
Person
Issa Schultz
Person
Fern Britton
Person
Ryan
Person
Phillip Schofield
Person
Holly Willoughby
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Beat#Tv Week#The Beat#Australian#Itv#The Uk Chase
Daily Mail

'Makes my stomach sick': Christina Haack's ex Ant Anstead blasts her again for using son as 'puppet' on Instagram for 'commercial gain' amid ugly custody war

Ant Anstead recently accused his ex-wife Christina Hall of exploiting their son Hudson for financial gain on social media but is now defending his right to share snaps of the toddler online. The 43-year-old was branded a hypocrite by a fan of Christina's who called him out in an Instagram...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Demure Duchess! Kate Middleton had her £2,700 Roland Mouret gown altered to remove sheer panels and a zip for a more modest look at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

She's known for having her clothes tailored to remove revealing necklines and sexy slits, and last night Kate Middleton sported another gown that had been altered to make it more modest for a royal engagement. The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a Roland Mouret off-the-shoulder, floor-length dress, originally costing £2,700,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'She is completely brilliant at the maths': Anne Robinson makes thinly veiled dig at Rachel Riley and says they 'didn't not get on' hosting Countdown

Anne Robinson has made a thinly veiled swipe at her Countdown co-host Rachel Riley as she said they 'didn't not get on' during filming. The presenter, 77, who recently revealed she was leaving Countdown after just one year, insisted there is not a feud between herself and Rachel, 36, or lexicographer Susie Dent.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's right-hand women! Kate Middleton looks elegant in a coral coat dress as she and Sophie Wessex team up to host Buckingham Palace garden party after Her Majesty bowed out

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a coral coat dress as she joined Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex to host a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The trio stood in for the Queen, 96, who traditionally oversees four garden parties each summer but has bowed out of this year's engagements amid ongoing mobility issues.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy