Unidentified Woman, Bent Over in the Road, Was Killed Near Scott

TSM – Submitted Photo

UPDATE:

Louisiana State Police officials have released the name of the woman killed near Andress Road in Scott. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Tracie J. Trosclair of Scott.

ORIGINAL:

Officials with Louisiana State Police say that a woman who was bent over in the roadway was struck and killed early this morning west of Scott.

Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says based on their initial investigation, the woman was said to be bent over on US Highway 90 near Andres Road when a truck hit the woman.

The woman is unidentified at this time. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. Standard toxicology tests will be run on the woman, and impairment on her part is not known yet.

The driver of the truck was driving eastbound on US Highway 90, the woman was facing east, and the crash happened near the centerline of the highway.

Gossen says the driver of the truck did voluntarily submit to a blood sample being taken so that they can perform tests. Impairment is not suspect at this time.

The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Photo courtesy of Leandra Rieger-EoVb4ZggeHQ-unsplash

Gossen says most fatalities involving pedestrians happen during the nighttime hours. He says that law enforcement recommends that anyone walking at night work to maintain a high-level awareness of their surroundings.

The spokesman adds that anyone who needs to walk along roadways should consider wearing reflective materials and try not to walk too closely to the roadway.

He says that if you are walking along a roadway, you should walk facing traffic as that is believed to be the best way to prevent crashes.

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana