ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Unidentified Woman, Bent Over in the Road, Was Killed Near Scott

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
TSM – Submitted Photo

UPDATE:

Louisiana State Police officials have released the name of the woman killed near Andress Road in Scott. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Tracie J. Trosclair of Scott.

ORIGINAL:

Officials with Louisiana State Police say that a woman who was bent over in the roadway was struck and killed early this morning west of Scott.

Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says based on their initial investigation, the woman was said to be bent over on US Highway 90 near Andres Road when a truck hit the woman.

The woman is unidentified at this time. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. Standard toxicology tests will be run on the woman, and impairment on her part is not known yet.

The driver of the truck was driving eastbound on US Highway 90, the woman was facing east, and the crash happened near the centerline of the highway.

Gossen says the driver of the truck did voluntarily submit to a blood sample being taken so that they can perform tests. Impairment is not suspect at this time.

The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Photo courtesy of Leandra Rieger-EoVb4ZggeHQ-unsplash

Gossen says most fatalities involving pedestrians happen during the nighttime hours. He says that law enforcement recommends that anyone walking at night work to maintain a high-level awareness of their surroundings.

The spokesman adds that anyone who needs to walk along roadways should consider wearing reflective materials and try not to walk too closely to the roadway.

He says that if you are walking along a roadway, you should walk facing traffic as that is believed to be the best way to prevent crashes.

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Image of

Source:
UPDATE: Pedestrian Killed West of Scott Identified

Comments / 1

Related
KPLC TV

I-10 East reopened near mile marker 35 after police pursuit

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit on I-10 Friday night, authorities say. KPLC viewers reported standstill traffic and heavy police presence around mile marker 35 at 8:30 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m., all lanes are open.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in False River boating accident identified, 1 man still missing

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed in a boating accident on False River on Friday night, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux says that two bass boats collided almost head-on at 10 p.m. on Friday. Neighbors living on the river heard a loud noise, brought their boats out, and were able to rescue two people. They were sent to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested in theft of LDWF vehicle following police pursuit

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Crowley man was arrested Friday night after reportedly stealing a wildlife and fisheries vehicle and leading police on a high-speed chase through Lake Charles, police say. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office began pursuing a stolen Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries unit around 8...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB

Woman dies after getting hit by ambulance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly crash in which an ambulance hit a woman while she was crossing a roadway on Thursday, May 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on Plank Road near Mohican Street around 8:30 p.m. and involved an EMS ambulance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Scott, LA
Accidents
City
Scott, LA
Scott, LA
Crime & Safety
cenlanow.com

Crawfish bandit strikes store in Acadia Parish

EGAN, La. (KLFY) – A man is caught on video stealing crawfish from an Acadia Parish business. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, crawfish theft, in general, is a big problem. The latest theft of crawfish happened at the Egan Food Store on Egan Highway May 15th.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Traffic Accident#Unidentified Woman
WAFB

Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Three people, including two juveniles, were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales early Saturday morning, authorities said. One of the people died. The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. at the Waffle House located at 2128 W. Hwy 30 near Interstate 10 in...
GONZALES, LA
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Tracie J Trosclair dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Scott (Scott, LA)

33-year-old Tracie J Trosclair dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Scott (Scott, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Tracie J Trosclair as the woman who lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Scott. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place near the intersection of the 6900 block of Cameron Street and Andres Road going towards Scott at about 2:50 a.m. [...]
SCOTT, LA
Talk Radio 960am

One Dead, Three Wounded in Waffle House Shooting

A 24-hour eatery just off Interstate 10 in Gonzales is now a crime scene after a deadly early-morning shooting there. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Waffle House on LA 30 near its intersection with the interstate. According to WAFB-TV in Baton...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Lake Charles American Press

5/19: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jeremy Joseph Trahan, 41, 3596 Pete Seay Road No. 26, Sulphur — two counts violations of protective orders. Glenn Irving Landry, 45, 7971 Elliott Road — aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
WAFB

Shooting sends 1 to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, May 19, according to emergency responders. Officials said it happened on North Acadian Thruway near Adams Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The victim’s condition is unknown. No other details were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Joint operation nets narcotics, guns

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Over the past several months, the RADE Unit, RPSO Crime Suppression Unit and officers from the Alexandria Police Department have been working together targeting areas of community complaints. On May 17th, 2022, APD officers conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the launch of a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
fox4beaumont.com

OCSO traffic stop on I10 leads to multiple drug charges in Louisiana

A Vinton, Louisiana man faces multiple drug-related charges in Texas and Louisiana after a traffic stop by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Rose City, Texas, uncovered evidence that lead to seizures of heroine, fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and prescription narcotics. On Monday, May 16, OCSO stopped a vehicle driven by...
VINTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Motorcycle Crash After Police Attempted to Stop Him for Speeding

Louisiana Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Motorcycle Crash After Police Attempted to Stop Him for Speeding. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 17, 2022, that on May 6, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Troopers began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Broad Street in Calcasieu Parish. John Blake Baldwin, 27, of Sulphur, was killed in the crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Person sought for robbery at Kingsville Circle K

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person wanted for the robbery of the Circle K gas station in the Kingsville area on May 19. PPD said the robbery occurred around 1 a.m. The suspect entered the gas station...
PINEVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy