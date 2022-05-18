ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

ADH: 18 new flu cases, 5 hospitalizations in Arkansas

By Miriam Battles
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18nly9_0fiGRYXr00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest Arkansas Department of Health weekly flu report shows 18 new flu cases and 5 hospitalizations in the state.

There were no deaths reported this week, though health officials noted that the state has reported 24 flu deaths this season.

The report shows that 14,558 positive tests have been reported by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

How to conserve fuel as gas prices hit all time high

Health officials noted that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

The full flu report, as well as past weekly updates, is available at Healthy.Arkansas.gov .

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

