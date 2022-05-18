ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, WV

Lineup announced for Groovy 94.1, Theatre WV Summer Concert Series

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Classic hits broadcast station Groovy 94.1 and Theatre West Virginia have announced the artist lineup for their upcoming Summer Concert Series.

The series, sponsored by New, Taylor & Associates, will feature several tribute acts presenting the greatest hits of yesteryear from musical favorites such as the Eagles and Elvis Presley.

A tribute to West Virginia favorite John Denver will kick things off on Sunday, June 19, and the series will conclude with a Sunday, July 17 performance by Phil Dirt and the Dozers.

Each show will take place at 7:30pm, and will be held at the Cliffside Amphitheatre located at 4700 Grandview Road, Beaver West Virginia, 25813.

Information regarding shows, events, and ticket purchases can be found at the Theatre West Virginia website here. The full lineup for the Summer Concert Series can be seen below,

Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Tribute to the Eagles presented by Seven Bridges Road

Sunday, July 3, 2022 – Tribute to Jimmy Buffet presented by Parrots of the Caribbean

Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Tribute to Elvis presented by Chris MacDowell

Sunday, July 17, 2022 – Tribute to Great Music presented by Phil Dirt and the Dozers

Lootpress

Lootpress

Lootpress

Lootpress

