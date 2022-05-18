ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prepare Yourselves: An Electric Nissan GT-R Is Coming

By Gerhard Horn
 3 days ago
The R35 Nissan GT-R is an epic machine, but it's nearly 13 years old and should be taken round to the back of the barn and shot in the face. If only to make space for the R36, which Nissan already confirmed it was working on back in 2018....

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

1969 Nissan Skyline GT-R Is Our BaT Auction Pick of the Day

• This 1969 Nissan Skyline GT-R is a rare first-year model. • The Japanese domestic market Skyline was imported to the U.S. in 2013. • Bidding on this premium listing auction ends on May 26. Bring a Trailer, which like Car and Driver is part of Hearst Autos, has auctioned...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Brave Owner Takes Porsche Carrera GT For A Nurburging Hot Lap

The Porsche Carrera GT is quickly becoming the McLaren F1 of the 2000s. Produced between 2004 and 2007, Porsche only made 1,270 units. Admittedly, McLaren only made 106 F1s, but the Carrera GT has one thing that will always count in its favor. It's arguably the last of the unforgiving analog supercars that took no prisoners. You didn't buy one to pose in because it would kill you. Sadly, Paul Walker's death will also always be connected to the Carrera GT, which plays a significant role in its reputation as a widowmaker of note.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Sexy Electric Wagon Finally Gets A Name

Following the launch of the ID.4 SUV, Volkswagen has an electrified product onslaught currently in the works. CarBuzz recently discovered a new trademark filing with the EUIPO, which reveals the name for one of these upcoming ID-branded EVs. VW trademarked the name "ID.7 Tourer" on May 17, 2022, likely for a production version of the stunning ID.Space Vizzion Concept from the 2019 LA Auto Show.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Lotus Eletre Electric SUV Will Be Astonishingly Light

When it was announced that Lotus would be turning to electrification, everyone immediately groaned internally. The company's founder, Colin Chapman, adhered to a simple philosophy of simplification and lightweight construction, and electric vehicles are astoundingly heavy. Sure, it still aims to capture some of that magic with the combustion-powered Lotus Emira, but four new EVs are coming, the first of which is called the Eletre and is an SUV. Now SUVs are heavy in general, and adding a battery pack does nothing to alleviate the problem, but as it turns out, Lotus will remain true to its founder's principles. According to managing director Matt Windle, the car will weigh "just under two tonnes."
CARS
MotorAuthority

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport produces 1,596 hp on the dyno

Bugatti recently strapped its Chiron to a dynamometer and the results put to rest any doubts of the horsepower ratings of the company's hypercars. The particular version used in the test is the Chiron Super Sport, whose official output is 1,578 hp, or 1,600 ps in the metric horsepower figures Bugatti uses.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bentley EV Will Accelerate So Quick It Will Make Drivers Sick

Electric vehicles like the Tesla Model S Plaid have entirely redefined our definitions of rapid acceleration. Before, a Nissan GT-R cracking 60 mph in under three seconds was considered blistering, but now we're rapidly being conditioned to believe the 0-60 time needs to have a one as the first number. While we believe this never-ending search for quicker acceleration is completely pointless, Bentley seems to be ready to meet customer demands.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch Godzilla Sink In The Ocean As Nissan GT-R Falls Off The Road

Terra firma is filled with many scary creatures: from rabid raccoons and anti-vaxxers to billionaire space tycoons and poisonous centipedes. Yet it is not land you should fear, but what lurks beneath the waves of our oceans. As has been told for centuries in Japanese literature, or decades in Hollywood films, there sleeps a creature so massive and scary below the surface of the sea that its power and destructive capabilities are unfathomable. Its name: Godzilla. This mythical creature sometimes features a long scaly tail and massive mandibles, and at other times sports four wheels, two doors, and the Moniker "Nissan GT-R". In this rare YouTube Clip posted by Marz Elbanz, we get to see this rare creature slip back into the Philippine sea after someone failed to secure it on land.
CARS
Road & Track

The Porsche GT4 E-Performance Is a Radical Step For EV Race Cars

At first glance, it looks like a Cayman GT4. All the cues are there, the low stance, the mid-engine proportions, the wider hips, the extended splitter, the wing. But it’s not a Cayman GT4. Porsche won’t even call it a Cayman. This is the GT4 E-Performance, Porsche’s vision for an all-electric customer race car.
CARS
