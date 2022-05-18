Prepare Yourselves: An Electric Nissan GT-R Is Coming

Terra firma is filled with many scary creatures: from rabid raccoons and anti-vaxxers to billionaire space tycoons and poisonous centipedes. Yet it is not land you should fear, but what lurks beneath the waves of our oceans. As has been told for centuries in Japanese literature, or decades in Hollywood films, there sleeps a creature so massive and scary below the surface of the sea that its power and destructive capabilities are unfathomable. Its name: Godzilla. This mythical creature sometimes features a long scaly tail and massive mandibles, and at other times sports four wheels, two doors, and the Moniker "Nissan GT-R". In this rare YouTube Clip posted by Marz Elbanz, we get to see this rare creature slip back into the Philippine sea after someone failed to secure it on land.

