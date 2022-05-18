Prepare Yourselves: An Electric Nissan GT-R Is Coming

When it was announced that Lotus would be turning to electrification, everyone immediately groaned internally. The company's founder, Colin Chapman, adhered to a simple philosophy of simplification and lightweight construction, and electric vehicles are astoundingly heavy. Sure, it still aims to capture some of that magic with the combustion-powered Lotus Emira, but four new EVs are coming, the first of which is called the Eletre and is an SUV. Now SUVs are heavy in general, and adding a battery pack does nothing to alleviate the problem, but as it turns out, Lotus will remain true to its founder's principles. According to managing director Matt Windle, the car will weigh "just under two tonnes."
