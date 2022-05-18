ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person suspected of fatally shooting man in Tacoma arrested by police

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

A 26-year-old man who Tacoma police suspect fatally shot a man in March in the city’s South End neighborhood was arrested Tuesday.

Tacoma Police Department said the suspect was arrested for investigation of second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting death of 42-year-old Marcus Patton.

The victim was shot March 29 and dropped off by a private vehicle at a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead from his injuries April 13.

Few details of the shooting or what led up to it have been released. It was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Sheridan Avenue when dispatchers received calls regarding shots fired in that area.

Police soon learned a man had been taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and officers went to both the hospital and the shooting scene. The victim was later identified by the Pierce County medical examiner as Patton, according to a news release from the police department.

Detectives identified a suspect in the homicide and developed probable cause for his arrest. According to police, he was taken into custody at about 10:02 a.m. Tuesday and booked into jail.

The News Tribune

