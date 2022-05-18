A meals on wheel service says the cost of living is making it difficult to continue

The cost of living is rising rapidly. There is not much you can do to beat the squeeze, but it’s worth checking that you are getting as much coming in as you can. Get what you are entitled to: Check that you are claiming any, and all, payments that you are entitled to. There are lots of benefits that go unclaimed: attendance allowance is one that is often overlooked, and can make a real difference to your income – it’s for people who have reached state pension age and need some kind of help to live independently. Age UK has more information on attendance allowance. The website Entitledto.co.uk has a free calculator which you can use to find out if there are any benefits you can claim.

