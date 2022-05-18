ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

A meals on wheel service says the cost of living is making it difficult to continue

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising costs could make it difficult for a meals on wheels business, which provides...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Cost of living: 'Families of disabled people are already struggling'

The government says it understands "the pressures" faced by families on tighter budgets and is taking action. But what does the rising cost of living mean for the families of children with disabilities, who claim their fuel and energy bills were already higher than for most others?. Nazreen Bibi cares...
BBC

Cost of living: Renters search for tenancies with bills included

Demand among tenants has jumped for properties where all the bills are included in the rent, according to Rightmove. The property website said inquiries for build-to-rent homes with bills included had risen by 36% over the past year. Millions of people are facing rising domestic gas and electricity bills as...
#Meals On Wheels#Cost Of Living
BBC

Cost of living: Calls to bring benefit and pension rises forward

Ministers are facing growing calls to bring forward large increases in benefits and the state pension which will be paid from next April. Charities want benefits to increase now to help people struggling with the cost of living, particularly energy bills. A well-established system means the annual increase in benefits...
The Independent

‘No fault’ evictions rise by 63% as private renters hit by cost of living crisis

Private tenants are facing a massive spike in landlords launching “no fault” eviction proceedings, just as the cost of living crisis pushes a growing number of renters into debt.The latest figures show there were just over 3,700 evictions by private landlords in England and Wales between January and March – an increase by over a third (38 per cent) on the previous quarter.Crisis said a rising number of private renters were getting “sucked” into the living cost crisis, as the homelessness charity condemned “government inaction over the spiralling costs of energy, rent and food”.The charity also highlighted that more than...
The Independent

People with disabilities ‘have pension savings worth third of average pot’

Pension savers with disabilities typically have savings worth only around a third of the average pot as they approach retirement, a study has found.People aged 60 to 64 with a disability have £47,980 saved on average, according to research by the Pensions Policy Institute.This is only around 36% of the average UK pension pot size of £130,928 – a difference of nearly £83,000.We want to make pension saving fairerJoanne Segars, NOW: PensionsThe research was commissioned by pension provider NOW: Pensions, which said there are just over four million disabled workers in the UK and many are in low-paying or part-time jobs.The high...
The Guardian

Cost of living crisis: five tips for managing your money

The cost of living is rising rapidly. There is not much you can do to beat the squeeze, but it’s worth checking that you are getting as much coming in as you can. Get what you are entitled to: Check that you are claiming any, and all, payments that you are entitled to. There are lots of benefits that go unclaimed: attendance allowance is one that is often overlooked, and can make a real difference to your income – it’s for people who have reached state pension age and need some kind of help to live independently. Age UK has more information on attendance allowance. The website Entitledto.co.uk has a free calculator which you can use to find out if there are any benefits you can claim.
marketplace.org

A program designed to help low-income people pay for heating faces the need to pay for AC

Energy costs, including electricity, are way up right now — 30% higher than this time last year. So, a lot of people are struggling to pay their utility bills. The good news is that there’s more assistance than usual available this year through LIHEAP, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. But most of it tends to go toward heating bills and, as the climate has changed, more states are realizing they need to help people with air conditioning bills, too.
foodsafetynews.com

Children falling sick as parents switch off refrigerators to save money

Children in England are suffering food poisoning because domestic refrigerators are being turned off to save money, according to multiple reports. Truro Food Bank told the BBC it has had reports of children having upset stomachs, or food poisoning, because some parents are turning their fridges and freezers off overnight to save electricity as rising bills are putting extra pressure on families. Young children are especially vulnerable to small amounts of bacteria that cause food poisoning. Turning these appliances off means food spoils quicker.
BBC

Cost of living: 'There's days the kids eat and I don't'

"There are days the kids eat and I don't." Christine Taaffe's children will always be fed - but then the meter runs empty and the bills do not get paid. The mum-of two has also had to stop taking her kids on day trips, and Splash Sure Start's play group in Lurgan, County Armagh, is one of the few opportunities her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Lexie has to socialise.
The Independent

‘No time to lose’ to help those struggling with surging living costs

There is no time to lose to prevent the situations of people who cannot absorb surging living costs from drastically worsening over the coming months, a charity has warned.StepChange Debt Charity said the surging cost of living is among the most common reasons that people with financial struggles are giving for their debts.As annual inflation hit 9% in April, accelerating from 7% in March, StepChange said inflation is increasingly a driver of debt for people seeking help with financial problems.There is no time to lose if their financial situation is to be prevented from worsening drastically over the coming monthsRichard...
The Independent

Independent food banks ‘desperately worried’ following ‘alarming’ inflation rise

Independent food banks are “desperately worried” about how they will continue to operate amid soaring demand and “alarming” inflation figures.People unable to afford essentials are increasingly asking for food they do not need to cook or refrigerate because of rising energy prices, the Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) said.This includes a growing cohort of first-time food bank users, people who are struggling while in work, and an increasing number of children.A survey of more than 100 members found that the vast majority have experienced a rise in demand since the start of the year, while also struggling with food supply...
