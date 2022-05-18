A meals on wheel service says the cost of living is making it difficult to continue

Pension savers with disabilities typically have savings worth only around a third of the average pot as they approach retirement, a study has found.People aged 60 to 64 with a disability have £47,980 saved on average, according to research by the Pensions Policy Institute.This is only around 36% of the average UK pension pot size of £130,928 – a difference of nearly £83,000.We want to make pension saving fairerJoanne Segars, NOW: PensionsThe research was commissioned by pension provider NOW: Pensions, which said there are just over four million disabled workers in the UK and many are in low-paying or part-time jobs.The high...
