DISH Network, the wireless company, has already been through one major technological transition, and it's betting that cryptocurrency is part of its next one. Driving the news: DISH recently invested in and partnered with two crypto-enabled grassroots wireless networks, fueling its long-term aim of becoming a competitor in 5G wireless services. "We don't have a venture capital arm," Chris Ergen, DISH's head of wireless innovation, tells Axios in an interview. "If you see us investing, it's more strategically central to what we're doing."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO