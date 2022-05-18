ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Houston Co. man convicted of 92 counts of child porn possession denied sentence reduction

By Aaron Dixon
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Houston County man is asking for his sentence to be reduced after being convicted three years ago.

Corey Fulgham of Houston County was convicted of 92 counts of possession of child pornography in September of 2019, after originally being charged with 100 counts.

Fulgham was later sentenced to two 12-year sentences, for a total of 24 years behind bars.

On Tuesday, the convicted defendant’s lawyer tried to get his client’s sentence lowered by two years, and a split sentence involving jail time and probation.

Judge Larry Anderson denied Cody Fulgham’s motion to correct the sentence in his case.

Fulgham believed that the judge could lower his sentence by two years and make the two 12-year sentences a split sentence.

The state originally filed its opinion on the matter in late April 2022, when the state asked the court to deny this request.

Fulgham was sentenced under the habitual offender act in November of 2019 due to a third-degree burglary conviction in 2011.

Ultimately, Judge Anderson also says the criminal court of appeals and the Alabama Supreme Court agree with Fulgham’s original sentence.

