Prince Naseem Hamed drives £120k supercar through Windsor after renting £1.4m house next to the Queen

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
 2 days ago

PRINCE NASEEM HAMED is living like royalty after driving a £120,000 Corvette Stingray supercar through Windsor.

The ex-world featherweight boxing champ has well and truly relaxed into life away from the ring having retired in 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ogekp_0fiGQJep00
Hamed waved at fans out of the £120,000 supercar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQQFH_0fiGQJep00
The 36-1 former boxer was seen driving the Corvette around Windsor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Rclp_0fiGQJep00
Hamed retired in 2002 aged just 28

The 48-year-old rents a £1.4million townhouse backing on to Windsor Castle, where the Queen spends most of her private weekends.

One onlooker who spotted Hamed in town said: “He used to be known for his killer punch and showmanship but now hardly anyone recognises him.

"But it’s good to see Prince Naseem living in the shadows of proper royalty.”

And he has a flash car to go alongside the expensive property.

Sheffield-born Hamed, who boasted a professional record of 36-1, was seen driving a £120,000 Corvette supercar around the town centre.

Hamed was all smiles as he drove the gorgeous blue car and took the time to wave at some fans before roaring off.

Dad-of-three Naz held three of the four major world belts — the WBO, IBF and WBC — and was widely seen as the true champ.

He returned from the Marco Antonio Barrera loss with a lacklustre win over Manuel Calvo in 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0os5gL_0fiGQJep00
He is living up to his regal nickname by becoming a neighbour of the Queen

The star, worth £50m, said of his decision to quit aged 28: “After winning the fifth world title belt, I just thought, why not be one of the smart ones in boxing?”

Promoter Frank Warren said at one stage, Hamed was "the most exciting fighter" he'd worked with.

Warren said: "I think at one stage he was the most exciting fighter that I'd ever been involved with.

"At one stage, in the early part of his career, he could have gone on to become one of the great fighters.

"But that disappeared when he didn't fight as regularly as he should have done, when he was cutting corners on his training.

"It just didn't work out for him from that point on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWmjz_0fiGQJep00
Hamed was renowned for his amazing ring walks, flashy fighting style - and leopard-print shorts

