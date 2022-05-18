Wisconsin Rapids outlasts Wausau West softball in pitchers’ duel

Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Rhiannon Carroll struck out four without a walk in a complete-game effort as the Wisconsin Rapids softball team finished its regular season and Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule with a 2-1 win over Wausau West on Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

Wisconsin Rapids scored a run in the bottom of the first as Megan Clary led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on a single by Hayley Wagner and scored on a groundout by Carroll.

The score held until the sixth when West tied it. Izzy Gullickson doubled with one out and scored on an error, knotting the score at 1-1.

Carroll got out of the jam and the Raiders were able to regain in the lead in the bottom of the inning. Carroll led off with a single and pinch runner Nora Lassa scored on a Kendall Ziegahn single.

Carroll allowed two hits in the seventh but was able to get the final two batters to finish off the victory.

Rapids finishes the regular season with a 15-5 record and an 8-4 mark in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Allison Kirsch suffered the tough-luck loss for West (4-11, 3-8 WVC), striking out two without a walk.

Wausau West will finish up its Wisconsin Valley Conference and regular-season schedule with a home game against Marshfield on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The WIAA Division 1 postseason brackets will be announced on Thursday. Regional semifinals will be played on Tuesday, May 24.

Raiders 2, Warriors 1

Wausau West 000 001 0 – 1 5 0

Wisconsin Rapids 100 001 x – 2 8 1

WP:

Rhiannon Carroll. LP: Allison Kirsch.

SO: Kirsch 2; Carroll 4. BB: Kirsch 0; Carroll 0.

Top hitters: WW, Izzy Gullickson 2B, run; Autumn Hughes 2B; Sophia Peissig 2×3. WR, Megan Clary 2×3, run; Kendall Ziegahn 1×3, RBI; Carroll 1×3, RBI; Sawyer Holberg 2B.

Records: Wausau West 4-11, 3-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 15-5, 8-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.