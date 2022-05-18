ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids outlasts Wausau West softball in pitchers’ duel

By Shereen Siewert
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Rhiannon Carroll struck out four without a walk in a complete-game effort as the Wisconsin Rapids softball team finished its regular season and Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule with a 2-1 win over Wausau West on Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

Wisconsin Rapids scored a run in the bottom of the first as Megan Clary led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on a single by Hayley Wagner and scored on a groundout by Carroll.

The score held until the sixth when West tied it. Izzy Gullickson doubled with one out and scored on an error, knotting the score at 1-1.

Carroll got out of the jam and the Raiders were able to regain in the lead in the bottom of the inning. Carroll led off with a single and pinch runner Nora Lassa scored on a Kendall Ziegahn single.

Carroll allowed two hits in the seventh but was able to get the final two batters to finish off the victory.

Rapids finishes the regular season with a 15-5 record and an 8-4 mark in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Allison Kirsch suffered the tough-luck loss for West (4-11, 3-8 WVC), striking out two without a walk.

Wausau West will finish up its Wisconsin Valley Conference and regular-season schedule with a home game against Marshfield on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The WIAA Division 1 postseason brackets will be announced on Thursday. Regional semifinals will be played on Tuesday, May 24.

Raiders 2, Warriors 1

Wausau West 000 001 0 – 1 5 0

Wisconsin Rapids 100 001 x – 2 8 1

WP:

Rhiannon Carroll. LP: Allison Kirsch.

SO: Kirsch 2; Carroll 4. BB: Kirsch 0; Carroll 0.

Top hitters: WW, Izzy Gullickson 2B, run; Autumn Hughes 2B; Sophia Peissig 2×3. WR, Megan Clary 2×3, run; Kendall Ziegahn 1×3, RBI; Carroll 1×3, RBI; Sawyer Holberg 2B.

Records: Wausau West 4-11, 3-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 15-5, 8-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Sheriffs Slam Jarchow For Campaign of ‘Lies and Misleading Attacks’

A group of 11 sheriffs from around Wisconsin slammed Republican attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow for running a “shameful campaign based on lies and misleading attacks” that they called “unparalleled in recent memory of political campaigns in the state” about his opponent in the GOP primary race for attorney general, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
WISCONSIN STATE
Gunman climbs on Wisconsin church roof, stand-off ensues

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. Police said in a statement that officers received a call about 10:15 a.m. Thursday about a 43-year-old Appleton man who pointed a gun at someone at a crisis center and then pointed the gun at himself.
APPLETON, WI
