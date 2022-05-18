ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen, WV

Softball 1 Makayla Gillaspie Home Run Keyser.jpg

By Photo courtesy Jennifer Everline
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WV News) - The two...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Doddridge County boys win Class A title, girls claim 2nd

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Every season, the Doddridge County Bulldogs and Ritchie County Rebels track & field teams battle head-to-head in the Bronze Shoe Invitational. On Friday and Saturday in Charleston, their boys teams tussled for the gold. It was decided by the final event, too, as Doddridge...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

FSenior.Bridgeport.basebox

Bridgeport (32-5) Aidan Paulsen cf 3 2 1 0, Ben Bifano lf 0 0 0 0, Cam Cole ss 2 2 2 0, Ashton Curry ss 1 0 0 0, Ben McDougal rf 1 1 1 1, Gabe Ross lf-rf 1 1 1 0, Andrew Bell p 0 0 0 0, Anthony Dixon 1b 3 2 3 3, Dominick Peasak 1b 1 0 0 0, Zack Nicholson dh-p 2 0 0 0, Austin Mann p 1 0 0 0, Dylan Duvall rf 1 0 1 0, Zach Rohrig 2b 2 0 1 1, Michael Oliverio 2b 0 1 0 0, Phil Reed c 3 0 1 1, Julian Skasik cr 0 0 0 0, Rowan Michaelis c 1 0 0 0, Drew Bailey 3b 1 0 0 0, Ryan Hall 3b 1 0 0 1, Conner Buffington lf 1 0 0 0, Trent Haines rf-cf 1 0 0 0, Totals 26 9 11 7.
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Cumberland, WV
City
Keyser, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Glen, WV
WVNews

On the Mark: GSU’s run, top athletes and more

PIONEER DAYS: Glenville State University’s baseball team was on the brink of history last Sunday. Battling out of the loser’s bracket, the Pioneers forced a decisive game in the double elimination Mountain East Conference Tournament at Beckley’s Epling Stadium. And Ravenswood’s Chase Swain was right in the...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

State Meet continues Friday and Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Charleston is the place to be for the best of the best in West Virginia high school track and field. And it’s the place for several Ravenswood athletes Friday and Saturday. The annual West Virginia High School State Track and Field Meet got...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Brian Eugene Moore

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Brian Eugene Moore, 60 of Northview passed away on Saturday, M…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Kevin Michael Ashcraft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Kevin Michael Ashcraft, 56, of Clarksburg, passed away Wednesday evening, May 11, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family and under the care of WVU Hospice. He was born in Clarksburg on November 25, 1965, a son of the late James Edward...
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Keyser New Cumberland#Wv News
WVNews

Mickey Marino Scholarship ends after 33 years

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Mickey Marino received many accolades in his short life. He was an accomplished football, baseball and basketball player and an entrepreneur. After he passed away in 1988 at the age of 25, none of that mattered to his family. What was most important was that he be remembered for his compassion and the heart he had for those he saw as being uncared for or unnoticed.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Haskins and Lawrence named Ripley High School Athletes of the Year

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When it comes to Ripley High School athletics, the honor of being chosen Athlete of the Year is as good as it gets. The prestigious award for both a graduating senior male and female was handed out last Friday during the school’s Formal Awards ceremony.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Dale Forrest Hardy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Dale Forrest Hardy, 65 of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Saturd…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Ripley High School class of 2022 graduates today

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Graduation exercises on May 20 will see 146 Ripley High School seniors walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. Commencement will begin at 8 p.m. at Memorial Field. The ceremony will take place even in the event of rain. The only cause for a change would be dangerous lightning.
RIPLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

Editor’s Note: Saturday Salutes recognize the positive efforts of many in North Central West Virginia and the Mountain State. — Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson and the more than 200 other law enforcement professionals who lost their lives in the line of duty and were remembered during a Fallen Officer Memorial ceremony at the FBI CJIS Division Complex in Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Charlotte Arlene (Barnes) Cottrill

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Charlotte Arlene (Barnes) Cottrill, 77, of Wolf Summit, WV, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 20. 2022. She was born on October 19, 1944 in Reynoldsville, WV, a daughter of the late John Thomas and Edna Marguerite (Hunter) Barnes. Charlotte is...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

W.Va. seniors return to elementary schools before graduation

WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) — High school seniors who are about to graduate experienced a blast from the past as they walked the halls of the elementary schools they once attended. Wayne High School seniors visited East Lynn, Lavalette and Wayne elementary schools on May 16 and were welcomed by students there with cheers, signs and high-fives for making it through high school and getting ready to graduate in the coming weeks.
WAYNE, WV
WVNews

Ravenswood High School: Class of 2022 Top Ten

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood will be hosting the 130th class commencement at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 20 on Flinn Field at the Spano-Taylor stadium. The class motto is, “To yourself be true, Class of 2022.”. Over 80 students will be taking part in the graduation...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Leedy celebrates 50 years of teaching

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Not many people can say they have been at one job for their entire career these days. However, Juanita Leedy is one of the lucky ones. This year she is celebrating 50 years of teaching in Christian schools. Since starting her teaching journey at...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Newell receives award for short story

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Hannah Newell, a senior at Ravenswood High School, recently received her Certificate of Appreciation and money from the Jackson County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) for her creative writing short story open to any Ravenswood high school student. Newell not only writes stories, but she sings and writes songs as well. She plans to attend college in the fall.
RAVENSWOOD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy