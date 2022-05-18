Softball 1 Makayla Gillaspie Home Run Keyser.jpg

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Mickey Marino received many accolades in his short life. He was an accomplished football, baseball and basketball player and an entrepreneur. After he passed away in 1988 at the age of 25, none of that mattered to his family. What was most important was that he be remembered for his compassion and the heart he had for those he saw as being uncared for or unnoticed.

