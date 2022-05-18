ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ivy Tech Community College Receives NACEP Accreditation for Dual Credit Programing

By Ivy Tech Community College, news release
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS - Ivy Tech Community College’s dual credit programming is now accredited by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP). NACEP is a national accrediting body that ensures both the quality of college in high school programming, as well as the alignment of this programming with on-campus academic policies and...

