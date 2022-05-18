Hawarden man arrested for his second OWI

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The third day of proceedings in the murder trial against Allison Decker has concluded in Spirit Lake with the case now in the hands of the defense. Before the hand-off however, one final witness was called by the state, Department of Corrections Case Officer Matthew Burns, who spent more than three hours on the stand describing what he first experienced at the scene including an initial conversation with Lake Park Police Chief Tony Urwin who was quick to call the house on Maple Avenue a crime scene.

SPIRIT LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO