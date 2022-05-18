Hawarden man arrested for his second OWI

HAWARDEN—Two people received minor injuries in a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles about 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12, on Cherry Avenue, two miles north of Hawarden. Fifty-eight-year-old Joanne Margarete Munns of Hawarden was driving north on Cherry Avenue when her 2010 Cadillac Escalade struck the rear of a 2010 Ford F-250 driven by 65-year-old Shawn Lane Munns of Hawarden pushing the F-250 into the rear of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by 17-year-old Karsen Van Oort of Ireton, pushing the Wrangler into a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by 15-year-old Charles Houlton of Ireton, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
