Moment three hooded arsonists set fire to Italian restaurant causing £26,000 in damage - as they filmed the blaze on their phones before running away laughing
This is the moment three hooded arsonists set fire to an Italian restaurant, causing ££26,000 of damage - as they filmed the blaze on their phones before running away laughing.
Motorbikes, fridges and furniture were destroyed in the fire, which caused around £26,000 worth of damage around the Tosca Italian bar and grill in Shoreham, West Sussex in the early hours of March 26 earlier this year.
CCTV footage released today shows the three hooded suspects climbing onto the roof of a bin storage building - dragging with them a sheet to help start the fire.
One of the backpack-wearing group is then seen to film the fire as it begins to take hold, while a second had a cigarette hanging out of their mouth as they threw fuel on the blaze.
The footage then shows debris being thrown from the building due to the veracity of the flames.
Sussex Police has issued the footage as part of a public appeal to track down the suspects.
A spokesperson for the force said: 'Police have released CCTV of a deliberate fire at a restaurant in Shoreham in a bid to identify those responsible.
'The footage captures the blaze in a bin storage area at the rear of Tosca, in High Street, which occurred in the early hours of March 26.
'Three people are seen to climb onto the roof of the building, before jumping down and entering the bin store and setting fire to it.
'A number of items including motorcycles, fridges and furniture - as well as the building itself - were destroyed, causing approximately £26,000 worth of damage.'
'Anyone who recognises any of the suspects in the footage or has any information about the arson can report it online or via 101, quoting crime reference 47220054271.'
