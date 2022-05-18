County receives grant for new generator

Mark Hackett v. Wendell “Ray” Gibson and 5G Air, LLC. Plaintiff says after retiring as a commercial airline pilot, he conceived Richmond Executive Aviation (REA) in/around September 2017, to form a flight school and potentially a fixed-base operation to operate on an airport premises and provide aeronautical services for aircraft, passengers and crew for private and recreational services, and defendant was brought in as a financial partner, with plaintiff pitching the plan to Chesterfield Board of Supervisors for the addition of a second fuel-service FBO at the airport, including building two new hangars. Plaintiff says the plan was approved largely due to his goodwill and reputation within the industry, but that defendant sabotaged a $2.5 million loan funded by Chesapeake Bank and has sabotaged the day-to-day operations, has refused to pay for contractors engaged for the build-out of hangars, and other acts to curtail plaintiff’s actions. Plaintiff alleges fraud and says defendant falsely induced plaintiff into partnering with him based on the representation that REA would be an equal partnership, and that REA would secure a commercial loan for startup costs and hangar construction, and seeks damages of $4.5 million, punitive of $350,000, and imposition of an injunction to enjoin defendant from paying any invoices or withdrawing any funds from REA accounts and from making disparaging comments to anyone concerning REA or plaintiff.

2 DAYS AGO