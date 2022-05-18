County receives grant for new generator

LAWRENCEVILLE – Brunswick County received a grant from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) for $319,725 from the Emergency Shelter Upgrade Assistance fund for the 2022 Shelter Upgrade Fund Grant. Of the total grant award Brunswick County will receive $220,610 in state funds and the local share is...
Bobby Jones was born at Southside Community Hospital on May 5, 1959. His family has resided in Prince Edward County since the 1700’s. Jones graduated from Prince Edward Academy in 1977. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Dairy Science at Virginia Tech in 1981. That year, he returned to the family dairy farm and bought it from his parents. He had been the owner of Poor House Dairy since then. Jones’ father served on the school board for 20 years and, like him, Jones also wanted to serve the county. In his free time, he enjoyed watching Virginia Tech sports and spending time with his family.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Richmond residents see an increase in their Personal Property Tax bills, Mayor Levar Stoney is requesting that the due date for the payments be extended. On Monday, the mayor is set to introduce legislation that recommends the Personal Property Tax payment deadline be extended to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Energy Alliance Program is encouraging families to go electric. It’s launching a new campaign called Thermalize Virginia. LEAP helps households understand their efficiency options. It connects homeowners with vetted contractors to get work done, and when possible, accesses and negotiates rebates and discounts.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Major John Branche was elected as sheriff in Tuesday’s primary election. He will succeed Sheriff Johnny Williams, who did not seek re-election after serving seven terms for a total of 27 years as the county’s top law enforcement officer. With all...
Chief District Court Judge Brenda Green Branch will be the new Halifax County Superior Court judge after her victory over the sitting judge and a Roanoke Rapids attorney who sought the seat. According to unofficial results, Branch got 46.98 percent of the votes to defeat Judge Norlan Graves and attorney...
Virginia has been awarded a record amount of federal dollars to lay the groundwork for the cleanup of contaminated or potentially contaminated sites known as brownfields in the cities of Emporia and Newport News and the towns of Appalachia and Blackstone. This month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality […]
Prince George County Public Schools, J.E.J. Moore Family welcomes Mr. Nicholas Ligatti as the school's new principal for the upcoming school year. Joining the Moore team, sharing a first name with Mr. Ligatti, Mr. Nicholas Balducci will serve as the campus' assistant principal alongside current assistant principal Ms. Stephanie Thompson.
While the COVID-19 pandemic spelled the end for countless small businesses across the United States, it also led to the beginning of countless others. Thousands, if not millions of ordinary citizens, left in isolation with little to do, planted the seeds for their next endeavor once the storm clouds cleared.
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield neighborhood mailed several letters to 12 On Your Side, hoping a contractor might be willing to help 85-year-old Valerie DeVito. Val, as she is known, has lived in the same Brandermill neighborhood for more than 30 years. Her home needs repairs, like painting, power washing and some carpentry repairs.
Dozens of potential home-buyers and small business owners turned out in droves to the Golden Leaf Commons in Emporia for the Emporia-Greensville Home & Business Fair on Tuesday afternoon. The event was a joint venture of Greensville County, the City of Emporia, and Benchmark Community Bank, who sponsored the fair.
WEST POINT TRAFFIC DELAYS BEGINNING MONDAY, MAY 23. Residency crews are planning to begin replacement of the crosswalks across Rt. 33/30 at the Rt. 33/30 intersection in the town of West Point. This work will be a multistage process with varying night lane closures. Work will begin on the Rt....
Mark Hackett v. Wendell “Ray” Gibson and 5G Air, LLC. Plaintiff says after retiring as a commercial airline pilot, he conceived Richmond Executive Aviation (REA) in/around September 2017, to form a flight school and potentially a fixed-base operation to operate on an airport premises and provide aeronautical services for aircraft, passengers and crew for private and recreational services, and defendant was brought in as a financial partner, with plaintiff pitching the plan to Chesterfield Board of Supervisors for the addition of a second fuel-service FBO at the airport, including building two new hangars. Plaintiff says the plan was approved largely due to his goodwill and reputation within the industry, but that defendant sabotaged a $2.5 million loan funded by Chesapeake Bank and has sabotaged the day-to-day operations, has refused to pay for contractors engaged for the build-out of hangars, and other acts to curtail plaintiff’s actions. Plaintiff alleges fraud and says defendant falsely induced plaintiff into partnering with him based on the representation that REA would be an equal partnership, and that REA would secure a commercial loan for startup costs and hangar construction, and seeks damages of $4.5 million, punitive of $350,000, and imposition of an injunction to enjoin defendant from paying any invoices or withdrawing any funds from REA accounts and from making disparaging comments to anyone concerning REA or plaintiff.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Albemarle County high school students don’t want to see Virginia pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At Monticello High School, seniors are annually tasked with addressing local policy issues as part of a U.S. government class. This year, seniors Carlos...
Tungsten mine in Vance County valuable during WWII and beyond. Tungsten is a metal found in light bulbs and many other household appliances. It was also widely used in weapons during WWII, which made the rich tungsten vein that ran through Vance County valuable indeed. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad...
An investigation is underway after a police officer allegedly dropped off a child at a Virginia mental hospital without waiting for an employee in what the state’s behavioral health agency described as “a very unsafe manner."
Surrounded by friends and family at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Emporia, lifelong Southside Virginia resident Alease Phillips celebrated her 105th birthday Thursday afternoon. Born May 12, 1917, Phillips spent nearly her entire life in the tiny town of Triplet, in Brunswick County, just 16 miles west of Emporia....
