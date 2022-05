OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - For both classes A and B, it was ‘Championship Thursday’ at the State Track & Field Championships in Omaha. After winning the Class B Boys Shot Put Championship Wednesday, Aurora’s Gage Griffith was back at it in the boys discus, and the Wyoming track commit has another state title to his name. He edged out 2nd place by just a foot with a throw of 168′11″. The throw also allowed the Husky to repeat as state champ in the event.

