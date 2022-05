The Halifax County Board of Commissioners May 23, 2022 Regular Meeting can be accessed through the Halifax County website at this link. PLEASE NOTE: This meeting will be a virtual zoom remote meeting instead of meeting in the Halifax County Historic Courthouse. To access the remote meetings of the Board through Zoom please click the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/9197041812 .

