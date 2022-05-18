ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben, WI

Francis Elaine 'Schmitty' Schmitt

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lifelong Steuben, resident, Francis Elaine “Schmitty” Schmitt passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. She was born in Wausau on June 12, 1927. She lived most of her life on a farm in Steuben, being raised by Kate, Tom and Bill Tucker. She was a farm woman who knew hard...

James W. Seeley

James W. Seeley, 86, passed away surrounded by his children May 18, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Health, Prairie du Chien, Wis. He was born March 9, 1936, to Warren and Lydia (Woodard) Seeley in Newcastle, Neb. Growing up in Dunlap, he worked for his father, publisher of the Dunlap Reporter. After high school graduation, he attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, served in the U.S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg, N.C., and attended Linotype School in Charles City. Jim and Evelyn Blaha were united in marriage June 2, 1957, and the couple lived in several locations while Jim pursued a newspaper career and Evelyn taught school. In 1970, he became owner and publisher of the Postville Herald in Postville, where they lived and raised their family. In 1988, they moved to Prairie du Chien, Wis., where Jim worked for the Courier Press and later Cabela’s. They built their dream home on the bluff above McGregor in 1994. Jim had lifelong passions for Iowa Hawkeye sports, photography, gardening and the family’s many pets. In retirement, he completed many woodworking projects, investigated family genealogy and loved spending time with family and sharing his special dad jokes.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Upper Iowa, Northeast Iowa conferences considering potential realignment options

The Upper Iowa and Northeast Iowa conferences are considering options for potential realignment. MFL MarMac superintendent Dale Crozier, at the school board’s May 9 meeting, said superintendents from both conferences as well as Oelwein, Riceville and Osage recently met to discuss existing invitations and future opportunities. MFL MarMac is...
OELWEIN, IA
Woodland Eye Clinic to "reopen" after recent remodel

In an effort to reintroduce itself to the community, Elkader's Woodland Eye Clinic is holding a grand reopening on Tuesday, May 24, from 1-4 p.m. The event will recognize the retired Dr. Bruce Landis and introduce the new Dr. Bruce Stebel as well as highlight the clinic's recent remodel. (Submitted photo)
ELKADER, IA
After 5’s make a return to improve Elkader business connections, relationships

In a partnership between Main Street Elkader (MSE) and the Elkader Area Chamber of Commerce, the business networking events known as After 5’s are making a comeback after almost seven years since the last series. The rekindled effort will help shop owners, entrepreneurs and business leads “build relationships with...
ELKADER, IA

