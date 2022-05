The title of Palme d’Or laureate Cristian Mungiu’s new film sounds like an abbreviation for his homeland, Romania. But R.M.N. is actually the local acronym for an MRI, which one of the characters receives in the film, and which is an apt term for a movie that gives a full-scale brain scan to a nation beset by multiple conflicts of the racial, social, political, national, ecological, and, at least here, emotional variety. The writer-director puts all of these tensions under a microscope in this slow-burn, small-town drama set in rural Transylvania — a land at the crossroads of several nations and...

