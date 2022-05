Companies all across America have signs in their windows looking for employees, and day by day goes by without the spots being filled. With so many job openings, it is surprising more people aren't applying, but what else is surprising is how many people are resigning from their jobs. Yes, they can resign and go to one of those many openings, but that isn't happening. How so many people are quitting their jobs and getting by is a mystery, but what states are seeing the most resignations?

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO