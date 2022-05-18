UK weather forecast for Jubilee weekend – Four days of sunshine and warm weather to welcome Bank Holiday

THE WEATHER for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend is looking promising - with lots of sunshine.

The four-day bank holiday weekend will kick off at 10am on Thursday 2 June and last until and Sunday, June 5.

The Met Office is also predicting a 'reasonable amount' of fine and dry weather could be on the cards as the celebrations start with a special jubilee edition of the traditional Trooping The Colour parade in central London.

Sky News' weather producer Kirsty McCabe said: "At the moment it looks as though the weather will turn drier and increasingly settled as we head towards the end of May with high pressure becoming the dominant feature into the first week of June.

"That means we can expect largely dry, settled and warm conditions with a royally good amount of sunshine for the Jubilee weekend."

She added: "Of course, forecast models can't give specific details this far in advance, so it's worth keeping an eye on the details nearer the time. However, the present outlook indicates weather fit for a Queen."

The Met Office confirmed the prospect of sunny weather ahead of the jubilee weekend, saying: "Into June, temperatures are likely to be above average across the south but closer to average further north."

The UK may see 'blood rain' this week

The UK may see "blood rain" this week as heavy thunderstorms mix with a dust cloud, forecasters say.

Red or orange rain could fall in some parts of the country, as downpours, lightning, strong winds and hail move in.

According to the Met Office, "blood rain" occurs when relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed with rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued from Wednesday evening to the early hours of Thursday in the south-east, including London, saying people should expect to see disruption to travel.

It comes after Britons basked in the country's hottest day of the year on Tuesday, after temperatures in the south-east peaked at 27.5C

Richard Miles, of the Met Office, told the PA news agency: "There are some dust concentrations in the atmosphere above the UK at present which might well be washed out in the rain tonight, but it's likely to be relatively small amounts on the whole.

"There's a warning out for thunderstorms for the south-eastern third of England tonight, and a squally cold front will bring wind and sometimes heavy rain to Northern Ireland and north west Scotland this evening.

"Away from these features it will be mostly fine and dry today and tomorrow, temperatures up to 23-24C in London and the South East, high teens or low 20s elsewhere."

UK weather forecast for Jubilee weekend

Met Office on the showers forecast for the next few days

“Over the next few days always a chance of rain or showers, thundery showers at that but mostly by night, by day some quieter weather until Friday," said Met Office forecaster Clare Nasir.

“For the time being this band of rain is heavy, strong winds associated with it across Northern Ireland and western Scotland, trailing down towards northern England and eastern counties where there could be the odd rumble of thunder associated with any showery burst.

"It is clearing very quickly up towards Shetland where we will see winds pick up to near gale force.”

Speaking about the rains, Ms Nasir continued: "Temperatures typically will be coming in around 20C for the Murray Firth and 24C for the London area and 18C for Northern Ireland.

"Showers across the south coast will continue their migration northwards and more will gather across the Channel Islands, as well as the Brest peninsula, and these will have a thundery element to them.

"In fact overnight Wednesday into Thursday they will push their way northwards. So some thundery activity, some heavy bursts to come and even the risk of hail across central and eastern areas of England."

Warning for people with diabetes as temps rise

PEOPLE with diabetes have been warned hot weather could make their condition worse.

There are steps people should take to manage their condition.

Diabetes UK warns that people with the condition should be wary when it’s hot outside.

It writes: “Sitting in the sun for long periods can affect your diabetes because you're not being very active, making blood sugar levels higher than usual.

“On the flipside, if you take insulin to treat your diabetes it will be absorbed more quickly from the injection site in warm weather, and this increases the risk of hypos.”

But Diabetes UK says there is no reason why people living with the condition can’t enjoy nice weather if they are careful.

They advise to keep on top of blood sugar levels by monitoring them more often than usual.

How to cool it down in hot weather?

It’s vital that we all know how to cool down effectively if we want to avoid things like heatstroke.

Here are some tried and tested life hacks on how to keep yourself chilled out during the summer months, without breaking the bank on aircon.

Ventilate your space Listen to your body Get in the shade Shut out the sun Change how you eat Choose cotton Keep hydrated Rinse your wrists Keep your moisturisers in the fridge Keep your feet cool Rethink your summer wardrobe

May to continue being a scorcher

The Met’s long-range forecast has predicted warm temperatures to last until May 23.

But the hot sun will also be accompanied by a “pollen bomb” which will cause misery for hayfever sufferers, experts predict.

Bookies are now offering odds of 11/10 that this May will be the hottest on record.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “With scorching temperatures still to come over the next couple of weeks, odds have once again been slashed on this going down as the hottest May ever.”

In more good news, it could be stunning again by the long bank holiday weekend for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Sky News’ weather producer Kirsty McCabe said: “At the moment it looks as though the weather will turn drier and increasingly settled as we head towards the end of May, with high pressure becoming the dominant feature into the first week of June.

“That means we can expect largely dry, settled and warm conditions with a royally good amount of sunshine for the Jubilee weekend.”

Take care – showers on the way

Those travelling tonight have been urged to take particular care.

Nick Miller, a meteorologist with BBC Weather, said: “After overnight rain and thunderstorms, Wednesday morning has a lot of dry weather and showers clearing northern Scotland.

“Wednesday ends with more wet weather pushing eastwards and some intense thundery downpours in places that could be torrential thunderstorms for a time overnight.

“We are in between weather systems again on Thursday.”

He said that’ll result in “a lot of fine weather”, as well as showers in the far south-east.

The Met Office says “lively” storms could roll in after lightning lit up skies across the south on Sunday night.

Heatwave lingers with 24C scorcher today

BRITAIN’S stunning heatwave will linger on with a 24C scorcher – but forecasters have issued a weather warning for “intense” thunderstorms TONIGHT.

Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far, with the mercury hitting a balmy 27.5C in Heathrow during the afternoon.

It meant the weather was better here than in holiday hotspot Santorini, where it reached only 26C.

But the heat was followed by grey skies and overnight downpours for many – and there’s plenty more rain to come this week.

The Met Office has now issued a yellow alert for storms across swathes of the country between 7pm tonight and 3am tomorrow.

People living between Skegness in Lincolnshire and Wareham in Dorset have been warned of flash floods, power cuts and lightning strikes.

Good morning, Milica Cosic taking over the blog. I'll be bringing you the latest news and updates on the UK weather.

Odds slashed on this summer being hottest EVER

Ladbrokes have slashed the odds on this summer going down as the hottest EVER.

With Brits strapping in for scorching temperatures ahead, the bookies have cut odds to just 1/2 on this year playing host to a record-breaking hot summer.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "It's looking increasingly likely we'll see record-breaking high temperatures over the coming months."

Wednesday 'to end with more wet weather', expert says

BBC Weather, meteorologist Nick Miller said: “After overnight rain and thunderstorms, Wednesday morning has a lot of dry weather and showers clearing northern Scotland.

"Wednesday ends with more wet weather pushing eastwards and some intense thundery downpours in places that could be torrential thunderstorms for a time overnight.

“We are in between weather systems again on Thursday."

Today's weather forecast

The Met Office has published a short weather summary for today.

It reads: "Early rain across northern Scotland clearing. Many parts then largely fine, and turning out warm across southeastern areas.

"Cloud and strengthening winds bring rain to Northern Ireland later, with showery rain into parts of Wales, southwest and central England."

How to stay safe during the heatwave

Sun cream, sunglasses and water – the holy trinity!

Today is expected to reach highs of 28C which brings with it dry weather.

You may want a tan, but the UV rays from the sun can cause damage to the skin that eventually lead to cancer.

And our eyes are sensitive enough that the beams from the rays can cause cataracts which is a very common cause of blindness in the UK.

And water! We’re 70% water and we need it for our bodily functions to work – if the water depletes too much we can get ill and suffer from sun stroke.

Heatwave coming – are you beach ready?

With the weather likely to get close to 30C, make sure you have all the key things for the beach.

An impromptu trip to the beach is always fun, especially if you have kids.

Here are a few things to remember:

A book!

Spade and bucket kit

Sun cream

Bottles of water

Cash – there might be seaside entertainment

Snacks for the ride

Towels

Swim wear

Sunglasses

Flip Flops

Inflatables

Spare clothes

Parasol or umbrella – we are in the UK after all!

Are we ready for ‘Blood Rain’?

Keep your clothes in and don’t be caught out by the heat.

Blood rain is expected at the end of the week as dust come in from the Sahara.

Rain and drizzle are also expected in parts of the UK.

As the two mix together, deposits will likely be left on things outside leading to red rain, also known as ‘blood rain’.

Ready to roast in the South?

Previously expected to be 23C, then 26C, today might reach up to 28C.

The Southeast will experience sunshine and very warm temperatures throughout today.

Rain and cloud are expected in Northern Ireland though. The rain and cloud will likely get heavier and more widespread across the west as the day draws on.

Windy cool weather for the north.

Brits confused by the on and off weather

Rain one moment, sun the next, what is going on in the UK?

One moment it’s boiling hot, then pouring with rain. Spring and summer are battling it out as the rain can’t seem to stop.

Brits took to Twitter to moan about the perplexing conditions.

One Twitter user wrote: the weather in the uk is actually a joke why cant it just be WARM i don’t want rain anymore.”

Another wrote: “UK weather you’re messing with my mind.”

A third said: “im soaked, hate the weather in the uk WHY IS IT ALWAYS RAINING.”

In pictures: Sunny Saturday as beach goers make the most of the weather

Dorset was flocked with people all with the same idea: sunning themselves on the beach.

Plenty of people splashed around in the sea and lazed about on the sand, as the sun beat down over the UK.

Temperatures rose to highs of 24C, with little cloud cover and a low breeze sweeping across the coastline on Saturday 14 May.

Some even headed out on paddle boards, enjoying the choppy waves and taking in the gorgeous coastal views.

Tomorrow is likely to be warm too

The southeast is expected to have another day of warm weather.

It won’t be quite as warm as today, though.

The rain across Scotland is expected to clear as well, though the north west of the UK will likely be cloudy with strong winds and intermittent rain.

Thunderstorms might be back again tomorrow evening for the south east.

Northwest and Southeast at polar opposites next week

Moderate winds and scattered showers throughout the day in the northwest.

Fine and dry weather elsewhere, followed by risk of thicker clouds and showers and possible thunder in the south and southwest.

Overall drier conditions as we draw closer to the end of the month, though the weather is expected to remain unsettled.

The expected rain this weekend might be a thing of the past

The end of the week will likely bring blood rain.

Rain at the end of the week was expected to persist throughout the weekend, but sunshine should follow this weekend.

It may be interspersed with showers, though it will be wetter in the north and west.

Find out the detailed weather in your area

Flood alert for Wales tonight

Much of the west and north will experience rain this evening.

This is expected to cause flooding on the Carmarthenshire Coast of Wales.

Thunderstorms are expected in the south and south east.

Summer means camping trips, right?

It might for some, but you might still get caught in the rain.

If you do get caught camping in the rain, here are some tips for you.

1. Be prepared – take waterproof clothing, blankets and towels to stay warm and dry.

2. Know what to do in a thunderstorm. They can be dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing.

3. Know when to pitch your tent. The state of the soil can make a big difference to a sturdy safe tent vs a loose will-fly-away-any-second tent!