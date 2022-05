The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is still on track to release this Fall, Daedalic Entertainment has confirmed. To be clear, this is the same release window we learned about in a trailer released almost a year go, but it's only natural these days to regard video game release dates with some degree of skepticism, especially when it's been a while since the last update. But thankfully, in the case of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, we can still expect with a reasonable amount of confidence that it'll launch Fall 2022 as previously planned. "Our current target to release the game is Fall 2022," Daedalic revealed in a new Steam Q&A page for the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO