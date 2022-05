COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, May 20, 2022, Joseph J. Holzer, Jr., 85, of Columbiana, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home with his four children by his side. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 4, 1937, to Joseph and Mary (Novak) Holzer. Joe is survived by...

COLUMBIANA, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO