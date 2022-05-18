Spartanburg County Libraries – Summer Reading

Greenville Liberty gives college players a way to stay competitive during the summer. A judge grants bond for the Caleb Kennedy, the teen accused of DUI in a crash killing an Upstate man. Capital project sales tax at work. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the...
High Falls County Park is on the shores of Lake Keowee. The park consists of 46 acres and is one of three parks operated by Oconee County Parks Recreation and Tourism. Campground 100 sites (10 lakeside) with electrical hookups and water. Park Store (seasonal hours) Closed Monday-Tuesday. Snack Shack open...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountains hold a rich and complicated past. News 13 photographer Todd Robbins touches on part of that history by trying to find out where the oldest marked grave in Western North Carolina is?. While exploring this question, it's important to distinguish between a...
2022 marks the 19th year of our Employee Recognition Program that honors all categories of Greenville County Schools’ employees, sponsored by Greenville Federal Credit Union. Greenville County Schools announced Employee of the Year Awards in six categories at the Salute to Education Banquet held Thursday, May 19, 2022. Each...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Six upstate non-profit organizations have been awarded a combined $517,495 in grant funding. Local women’s organization Greenville Women Giving announced the gifts to celebrate 16 years of operations. “It is so exciting to see that what began as a simple idea of collaboration, getting a handful of women together to make their […]
Highlighting what's happening in our area this weekend including Brew in the Zoo in Greenville, Fair at Heritage Park in Simpsonville and Tabernacle Baptist Church's 150th anniversary. |. Highlighting what's happening in our area this weekend including the NAMI walk for mental health,. A Bright White Smile with Love Your...
Pickens County is looking at a way to improve fire protection across the county. Pickens Co. looking at tax system that could improve …. Community garden fighting food insecurities in Anderson. Greenville County Schools propose budget plan containing …. Boiling Springs’ Smith preparing for MLB Draft. Unity Park opens...
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the largest fairs in the Upstate returns to Simpsonville starting Friday!. Guests can attend the Fair at Heritage Park, located off of I-385, from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 29. The fair features a variety of free attractions, including entertainment acts from...
“The following is sponsored content from The Beacon Drive In”. It’s Furry Friend Friday sponsored by The Beacon Drive In. This morning, we have Paula Church from Greenville County Animal Care with Humphrey looking for a forever home.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The grand-opening of Unity Park brought out lots of people in the community to celebrate the new 60-acre green space in the city of Greenville. But the Unity Park project is far from over. “The city of Greenville is serious about growing the right way....
PAL and the City of Spartanburg, with guidance from a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service, are leading a master planning process for Duncan Park. Feedback and direction from the community will drive the recommendations. According to City of Spartanburg Parks & Recreation Director Kim Moultrie, “The revitalization...
COLUMBIA — An Upstate senator has singlehandedly withheld some $125,000 in funds the state promised to three Greenville charities for a summer camp, after-school program and fitness park — a trio of projects designed to benefit underprivileged children and low-income seniors. Checks that state Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - May is Foster Care Awareness Month. Governor Henry McMaster along with the state’s Department of Social Services declared it earlier this month. More than 4,000 children in our state are looking for homes, according to DSS. Jack Sweeney was one of them. He...
Greenville provides a unique setting to venture out and explore everything that the area has to offer. Greenville’s residents and visitors can enjoy a host of outdoor offerings, including nearly forty city parks and an expansive trail system. Cleveland Park. Cleveland Park is the city’s largest park and features...
The Southern Bank purchased a 3,800-square-foot property in Spartanburg for an undisclosed sum, the financial institution announced May 19. The property, which is located at 468 E. Main St., will undergo renovations in August, including adding a new exterior façade to the building and creating:. Offices. Meeting spaces. Safekeeping...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Caleb Kennedy was granted bond by a judge on Friday in the fifth hearing since he was arrested. Kennedy, 17, is charged with DUI in the crash killing 54-year-old Larry Parris on Feb. 8. Officials say he traveled 175 yards off the road to a garage where Parris was working when he ran him over.
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you live in Henderson County, detectives are asking you to check outside your home for suspicious items. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, an assault occurred in Henderson County and the suspect may have discarded items while fleeing the area. Deputies specifically...
Comments / 0