Warrenton Baseball: District Tournament vs. McCluer and St. Dominic

Gary W. Pezold of Warrenton passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the age of 65 after a battle with lung cancer. Gary was born December 15, 1956, in St. Louis, the son of the late Donald Pezold and his wife, Patricia (Kern) Pezold. He is the father of Brandi M. Pezold of Silex, MO, and Gary B. and Dawn (Crouch) Pezold; pa-pa of four fantastic grandsons, Shawn and Kait (Huber) Pezold, Jonathon and Mikayla (Wilson) Green, Anthony Pezold, and James Cockrell; great-grandfather of Kinsley and Kayden Green; brother of three siblings, Barbara and Gary Collins, Deborah Jeffries, and John and Darlene (Green) Pezold; dear uncle and great uncle of 19; and owner of his 3 fur-babies, Teddy, Bruno and Missy. Gary is loved and will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

