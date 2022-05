Are you a grandparent or relative who has taken on the responsibility of surrogate parenting because the biological parent is unable to do so?. The Relatives as Parents Program (RAPP) of Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc. (EOA) is designed to encourage and promote the creation or expansion of services for grandparents and other relatives who have taken on the responsibility of surrogate parenting due to the absence of the parents.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO