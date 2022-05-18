International Museum Day

A little bit of magic is coming to Danville. 2 IMPD vehicles totaled overnight from off-road crash. Man critically injured after shooting at party on …. IMS to employ new and growing sustainability programs …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 20, 2022. Indiana Republican leaders mum on Democrats’...
INDIANAPOLIS– You can take the family to see and touch a collection of major documents that shaped America. The Constitution, the Gettysburg Address and more are all part of something new downtown. Sherman shows us a unique exhibit and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To learn more about this exhibit click...
INDIANAPOLIS — Feeling crafty? Get a group together for a DIY party that comes to you. Pine2Posh brings all the supplies you need to create customized wooden signs, plus the expertise to help you along. Your guests can choose from more than 100 projects — and not everybody has to make the same thing.
INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Diersing and Daniel Wood from Vintage Collective joined us Friday for a sneak peek of the upcoming Vintage Collective Flea Market. The flea market takes place in Boggstown this Sunday, May 22nd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Dillon the Executive Director at Broad Ripple Village Association is in the studio today to share how viewers can support Broad Ripple while also having fun! The Broad Ripple Duck race will take place on June 5th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. They’ll be tossing over 3,000 plastic ducks into the canal were they’ll then race to the finish line! You can purchase a duck entry $6 each or 6 ducks for $30.
Violent crime is an issue in Indianapolis. Mayor Hogsett has designated the office of public health and safety to help reduce the number of violent crimes committed in the city. One way they hope to do that is with a community empowerment conference aimed at Indy’s youth and their parents....
Gabby Petito's disappearance captivated the country last year, but the disappearances of Chenell Gilbert, Nakyla Williams and Paris Williamson never gained much attention outside of Indianapolis. Monday at 10 p.m., FOX59 Investigates why cases of missing minorities aren't given more attention.
INDIANAPOLIS — Local artist Mechi Shakur joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio to discuss what inspires his artwork while working on a painting throughout the show.
INDIANAPOLIS — We’ve talked about getting in the spirit of May with Indy 500 fashion and home décor, and now it’s time to get festive with our cocktails. Hard Truth Distilling Co. Mixologist Elsie Derebery dropped by Wednesday to show us how to make two race-inspired cocktails, ‘Carb Day’ and ‘Back Home Again.’
INDIANAPOLIS — May is all about speed in Indy, but we decided to slow it down for a few by hanging out with the pokiest creatures out there, tortoises. Amazon John of Silly Safaris introduced us to some of his tortoise friends, large and small, and taught us a few fun facts about these slow-mo reptiles.
Gusty/active storms are northeast bound shortly after 4:30pm in southwest Indiana. These storms, scanned by radar to 40 to 50,000 feet, will move into an unstable environment over the next few hours and maintain their strength. While a portion of southern Indiana is under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 8pm, a few strong storms could reach the I-70 corridor by 6:30 pm. These storms may impact the city of Indianapolis as well.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department was called to I-465 after a semi crash left chocolate-covered raisins and peanuts scattered across the road. According to police, a semi trailer hauling the candy hit the structure holding the highway signs over I-465 South, just north of the Washington St. exit on the east side of Indianapolis a little after 1 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — The start of the Indianapolis 500 qualifying tomorrow has been moved up to account for the potential of rain, officials announced Friday. With the potential of rain in the afternoon Saturday, the first day of PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES said Friday it is moving the start of Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge qualifying to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Investigators have revealed new details in the tragic death of a Good Samaritan who stopped to assist a stranded motorist only to wind up being shot and killed by the very person he stopped to lend aid to. According to the Indiana State Police, Justin...
