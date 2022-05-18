International Museum Day

Gusty/active storms are northeast bound shortly after 4:30pm in southwest Indiana. These storms, scanned by radar to 40 to 50,000 feet, will move into an unstable environment over the next few hours and maintain their strength. While a portion of southern Indiana is under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 8pm, a few strong storms could reach the I-70 corridor by 6:30 pm. These storms may impact the city of Indianapolis as well.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO