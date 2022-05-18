ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Nextdoor Indy Block Party

Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis is known for its Hoosier hospitality, and the Nextdoor app wants to recognize that...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Central Indiana Enchanted Fairy Festival

A little bit of magic is coming to Danville. 2 IMPD vehicles totaled overnight from off-road crash. Man critically injured after shooting at party on …. IMS to employ new and growing sustainability programs …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 20, 2022. Indiana Republican leaders mum on Democrats’...
DANVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Vintage Collective Flea Market in Boggstown this Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Diersing and Daniel Wood from Vintage Collective joined us Friday for a sneak peek of the upcoming Vintage Collective Flea Market. The flea market takes place in Boggstown this Sunday, May 22nd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
BOGGSTOWN, IN
wtlcfm.com

Top 16 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: May 20-22

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Asian American Alliance has its biggest event of the year on Saturday. Asian Fest will be from 12 – 5 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center, located at 4233 Lafayette Rd. Festival-goers can immerse themselves in all things Asian culture, from food, art, music, and history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Jovial Family Farm

INDIANAPOLIS – Spearheaded by two local doctors, Jovial Family Farm brings seniors and communities together through agriculture. Dr. Bobbie Jellison and Dr. Brian Jellison, the founders of the program, stopped by our morning show to tell us why they started it and how the community can get involved.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Indy#Nextdoor Indy Block Party#The Block Party
Fox 59

DIY artwork you’ll actually want to hang on the wall

INDIANAPOLIS — Feeling crafty? Get a group together for a DIY party that comes to you. Pine2Posh brings all the supplies you need to create customized wooden signs, plus the expertise to help you along. Your guests can choose from more than 100 projects — and not everybody has to make the same thing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Help support Broad Ripple with their Broad Ripple Duck Race

INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Dillon the Executive Director at Broad Ripple Village Association is in the studio today to share how viewers can support Broad Ripple while also having fun! The Broad Ripple Duck race will take place on June 5th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. They’ll be tossing over 3,000 plastic ducks into the canal were they’ll then race to the finish line! You can purchase a duck entry $6 each or 6 ducks for $30.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Tried & True, We Found The 5 Oldest Restaurants In Indiana

Pop-Up Restaurants. Ghost Kitchens. Delivery Options. On-line presence. Contactless Ordering. Menu Trends. Plant-Forward. Farm to Table. Drink Locally Sourced. Sustainability. Heightened cleanliness. The restaurant industry has seen a lot of change in the past couple years. Restaurants are an essential part of any culture. Wherever you go, you can find...
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis, IN
Fox 59

VOTE for Indy’s Best Soul Food

Most people would say the best soul food comes from home, but don’t count out local businesses. The Indianapolis area has several restaurants serving up down-home cooking, and we need your help naming Indy’s Best Soul Food!. We’ve received your nominations, and now is the time to vote...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Kiritsis hostage, businessman Dick Hall dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Dick Hall, the man who was wired to a shotgun and held hostage by Tony Kiritsis in Indianapolis for three days in February 1977, has died. Friends confirmed Hall’s death, saying he died in his sleep Friday morning after a brief illness. Hall, who was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Woman killed in downtown Indy stabbing

Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in downtown Indianapolis. Indiana Republican leaders mum on Democrats’ push …. Three drivers are charged with criminal recklessness …. Indy ER doc hit and killed while walking, remembered …. 3 years after Muncie man’s body found in wastewater …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Real estate fund to support Black-owned businesses based in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple Black-owned businesses in Indianapolis have been created since the pandemic began, but access to cash for expanding into brick-and-mortar locations or for making improvements to existing buildings is still often out of reach. The historical barriers Black people face in accessing homes also exists in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis Peacemakers City Conference

Violent crime is an issue in Indianapolis. Mayor Hogsett has designated the office of public health and safety to help reduce the number of violent crimes committed in the city. One way they hope to do that is with a community empowerment conference aimed at Indy’s youth and their parents....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Indiana Historical Society

INDIANAPOLIS– You can take the family to see and touch a collection of major documents that shaped America. The Constitution, the Gettysburg Address and more are all part of something new downtown. Sherman shows us a unique exhibit and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To learn more about this exhibit click...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Danville café voted Indiana’s best breakfast venue by Yelp

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
DANVILLE, IN
munciejournal.com

Open Door Physician Named ‘2022 Healthcare Hero’ by Indianapolis Business Journal

MUNCIE, Ind.— Dr. John Woodall, an Open Door Health Services family medicine physician, has been named a 2022 Healthcare Hero by Indianapolis Business Journal. The annual awards program honors individuals and organizations that have made significant impact on the quality of healthcare in Central Indiana, nominated from a 9-county footprint. Three honorees are selected for recognition in each of 5 categories.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man critically injured after shooting at party on north side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was critically injured early after a shooting early Saturday morning on Indy’s north side. Police were first called to a shopping strip on a report of shots fired in the 8400 block of Michigan Road and found no victim. Officers were called back to the area just south of 86th Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

