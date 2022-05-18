Nextdoor Indy Block Party

A little bit of magic is coming to Danville. 2 IMPD vehicles totaled overnight from off-road crash. Man critically injured after shooting at party on …. IMS to employ new and growing sustainability programs …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 20, 2022. Indiana Republican leaders mum on Democrats’...
INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Diersing and Daniel Wood from Vintage Collective joined us Friday for a sneak peek of the upcoming Vintage Collective Flea Market. The flea market takes place in Boggstown this Sunday, May 22nd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Asian American Alliance has its biggest event of the year on Saturday. Asian Fest will be from 12 – 5 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center, located at 4233 Lafayette Rd. Festival-goers can immerse themselves in all things Asian culture, from food, art, music, and history.
INDIANAPOLIS – Spearheaded by two local doctors, Jovial Family Farm brings seniors and communities together through agriculture. Dr. Bobbie Jellison and Dr. Brian Jellison, the founders of the program, stopped by our morning show to tell us why they started it and how the community can get involved.
INDIANAPOLIS — Feeling crafty? Get a group together for a DIY party that comes to you. Pine2Posh brings all the supplies you need to create customized wooden signs, plus the expertise to help you along. Your guests can choose from more than 100 projects — and not everybody has to make the same thing.
INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Dillon the Executive Director at Broad Ripple Village Association is in the studio today to share how viewers can support Broad Ripple while also having fun! The Broad Ripple Duck race will take place on June 5th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. They’ll be tossing over 3,000 plastic ducks into the canal were they’ll then race to the finish line! You can purchase a duck entry $6 each or 6 ducks for $30.
Pop-Up Restaurants. Ghost Kitchens. Delivery Options. On-line presence. Contactless Ordering. Menu Trends. Plant-Forward. Farm to Table. Drink Locally Sourced. Sustainability. Heightened cleanliness. The restaurant industry has seen a lot of change in the past couple years. Restaurants are an essential part of any culture. Wherever you go, you can find...
Most people would say the best soul food comes from home, but don’t count out local businesses. The Indianapolis area has several restaurants serving up down-home cooking, and we need your help naming Indy’s Best Soul Food!. We’ve received your nominations, and now is the time to vote...
INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Dick Hall, the man who was wired to a shotgun and held hostage by Tony Kiritsis in Indianapolis for three days in February 1977, has died. Friends confirmed Hall’s death, saying he died in his sleep Friday morning after a brief illness. Hall, who was...
Relief is on its way to the ongoing baby formula shortage. Baby formula federal relief headed to Plainfield …. 2 IMPD vehicles totaled overnight from off-road crash. Man critically injured after shooting at party on …. IMS to employ new and growing sustainability programs …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in downtown Indianapolis. Indiana Republican leaders mum on Democrats’ push …. Three drivers are charged with criminal recklessness …. Indy ER doc hit and killed while walking, remembered …. 3 years after Muncie man’s body found in wastewater …
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple Black-owned businesses in Indianapolis have been created since the pandemic began, but access to cash for expanding into brick-and-mortar locations or for making improvements to existing buildings is still often out of reach. The historical barriers Black people face in accessing homes also exists in...
Violent crime is an issue in Indianapolis. Mayor Hogsett has designated the office of public health and safety to help reduce the number of violent crimes committed in the city. One way they hope to do that is with a community empowerment conference aimed at Indy’s youth and their parents....
INDIANAPOLIS– You can take the family to see and touch a collection of major documents that shaped America. The Constitution, the Gettysburg Address and more are all part of something new downtown. Sherman shows us a unique exhibit and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To learn more about this exhibit click...
Your drive to work may involve a detour starting Monday. INDOT says lane closures are planned starting next week at the intersection of Third Street and College Mall Road on the city’s eastside. Crider and Crider will be replacing curb ramps and sidewalks at the intersection, starting on the...
Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are still investigating the stabbing of a woman downtown Thursday as frustration and anger grows amid the community. "It's kind of scary that that can just like happen," said Ian Green. IMPD said officers were called to the heavily populated War Memorial Park area for a...
MUNCIE, Ind.— Dr. John Woodall, an Open Door Health Services family medicine physician, has been named a 2022 Healthcare Hero by Indianapolis Business Journal. The annual awards program honors individuals and organizations that have made significant impact on the quality of healthcare in Central Indiana, nominated from a 9-county footprint. Three honorees are selected for recognition in each of 5 categories.
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was critically injured early after a shooting early Saturday morning on Indy’s north side. Police were first called to a shopping strip on a report of shots fired in the 8400 block of Michigan Road and found no victim. Officers were called back to the area just south of 86th Street […]
Comments / 0