Trump celebrates a 'big night' for his candidates, claims Dr Oz 'looks' to have won in a 'come from behind victory' and congratulates Ted Budd and Doug Mastriano - but doesn't mention Cawthorn's loss

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
Trump has made a significant mark on this year's Republican primaries by endorsing dozens of candidates for state and local office

Donald Trump is celebrating a 'big night' for the candidates he backed in Tuesday's primary elections - while seemingly ignoring the fact that one of his closest allies in Congress, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was handed a devastating loss.

In a Wednesday morning Truth Social post, the former president lauded Pennsylvania Republican primary candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, while also congratulating North Carolina's Rep. Ted Budd for winning his Senate primary race.

However, no word on the 26-year-old firebrand Republican who Trump had endorsed twice, including imploring voters on Monday to give Cawthorn a 'second chance' despite the litany of scandals he's faced in recent weeks.

'A big night for Trump Endorsed candidates last night. Dr Oz looks to have own despite the fact that my endorsement was put out after many mail-in ballots had already been sent,' Trump wrote on his social media platform.

'It's called a come from behind victory. Looks to be, over last few week(sp), about 85 and 3.'

Trump was likely referencing three candidates who failed to clinch a win despite his backing - which would include Cawthorn.

'Big victory for Ted Budd, Doug Mastriano, all of Arkansas, etc. Big races next week!' the ex-president concluded.

In addition to Cawthorn's loss, Trump failed to get Idaho Lt. Governor Janice Meachin over the finish line in her primary against incumbent Governor Brad Little.

And last week, Nebraska voters rejected a Trump-backed candidate who has multiple sexual assault allegations against him in favor of University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen.

On Wednesday morning, Trump reasserted his confidence in an Oz victory in Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary. As of Wednesday morning, however, the race is still too close to call.

The famed TV doctor is in a near-tie with former hedge fund manager David McCormick, separated by less than 3,000 votes and more than 90 percent of ballots counted.

That race could go to a recount between the two candidates with Kathy Barnette, a pro-Trump conservative military veteran, trailing slightly behind after a last-minute surge in the polls.

Partially behind her meteoric rise in such a short span of time is the right-wing Club for Growth, a political organization that pumped millions of dollars into Barnette's primary bid just before Election Day.

Taking aim at Barnette, Trump wrote on Truth Social: 'The Club for Growth Candidate, who lost, took many votes away from Oz.'

'Also, early Mail-In Ballots were sent without my having endorsed yet. Despite all of this, Oz won!'

In the late morning, when the competitors were still only separated by a few thousand ballots, Trump took to Truth Social again to suggest there were issued with mail-in votes.

Trump touted his primary victories and reaffirmed his confidence that Dr. Oz will win the Senate GOP race in Pennsylvania 

He wrote, 'Here we go again! In Pennsylvania they are unable to count the Mail-In Ballots. It is a BIG MESS. Our Country should go to paper ballots, with same day voting. Just done in France, zero problems. Get Smart America!!!'

Trump fared better in Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial primary, where state Senator Mastriano scored a decisive victory over his opponents.

Mastriano, who was in Washington, DC on January 6 last year and has repeatedly cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election, will now face Pennsylvania's Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro in November's midterm election.

In North Carolina, the ex-president plucked a relatively unknown congressman from obscurity to run in the Senate primary to replace retiring GOP Senator Richard Burr.

Budd secured an early win in his race, defeating the Tar Heel State's ex-Governor Pat McCrory despite trailing him in early polls.

Trump's endorsement also managed to push former college football player Bo Hines to victory in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District.

A 26-year-old political novice, Hines has often been compared to Cawthorn.

But the scandal-plagued congressman fell short of the necessary votes to keep representing the nearby 11th Congressional District and conceded to state Senator Chuck Edwards late on Tuesday night.

Trump later suggested that there could have been fraud in Pennsylvania's primary, similar to his unfounded accusations about the 2020 election

'Congratulations to [Chuck Edwards] on securing the nomination tonight,' Cawthorn wrote on Twitter.

'It’s time for the NC-11 GOP to rally behind the Republican ticket to defeat the Democrats’ nominee this November.'

Edwards said Cawthorn was 'humble' and 'classy' in his concession call, according to CNN.

'I received a call from Congressman Cawthorn just a few of minutes ago. Just as I expected, he presented himself in a very classy and humble way and offered his support to our campaign in absolutely anyway that we can use him,' Edwards told reporters.

Cawthorn's re-election had been widely opposed by numerous establishment Republican figures, including Senator Thom Tillis, who like Cawthorn represents the state of North Carolina.

Another anti-Cawthorn Republican lawmaker, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, celebrated his defeat on CNN Wednesday morning.

'It was good thing he lost,' Kinzinger, who is also a vocal Trump critic, told the network.

