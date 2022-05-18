Brad & Jen Still ‘Talk’ Years After Their Split—Here’s If They’re Ever ‘Getting Back Together’

Click here to read the full article.

Friends, or something more? It’s been nearly 20 years since they’ve been a couple, but fans still want to know: Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt back together ?

With news of Brad being on the dating scene and Jennifer still single, people speculate that the 90s lovers have reunited. However, a source close to Brad dispels the rumor. “Brad and Jen are still friends,” the source told Entertainment Tonight on May 17, 2022. “They talk and have a nice, friendly, cordial relationship.” The source concludes that they “aren’t getting back together, but they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Jennifer and Brad’s relationship constantly made headlines when they were together. The two met in 1994 but didn’t date until 1998 when they were set up by their agents. They were married from 2000 to 2005 when they announced their split in a joint statement. “We would like to announce that after seven years together, we have decided to formally separate. “For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months.”

Brad swiftly moved on to Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. The pair married in 2014, but called it quits in 2019 after a lengthy separation and divorce process involving an alleged altercation with one of their children. On the other hand, Jennifer moved on with American Psycho actor Justin Theroux . The two met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2008 and started to see each other in 2011. They were engaged in 2014 and tied the knot in 2015 in their Bel-Air home. The pair announced their separation in a joint statement in February 2018, saying they “decided to part ways as a couple” in December 2017 but they looked “forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

After both of their breakups, Brad was reportedly jealous of Jen’s close relationship with her other ex-husband. “It’s hard for Brad to see Jen getting so cozy with Justin,” a source told OK! Magazine on December 20, 2021. “The possibility that Jen’s tighter with Justin stings him, for sure.”

Brad and Jennifer have had all sorts of friendly reunions since their 2005 split. In September 2020, the former couple read for characters Linda and Brad, the love interests in 1982’s Fast Times at Ridgemont High for a table read . “It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends,” the actress said of the table read. “And we speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be.”