Highlands County, FL

Apply to become an FWC bear response contractor

By Veronica Beltran
 3 days ago
If you're looking for a flexible job that allows you to help with various bear conservation efforts then the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has an opportunity for you.

FWC is looking for bear response contractors in their Bear Management Program .

As a bear response contractor, per FWC, you'll be "trained to assist with various bear conservation efforts, including but not limited to helping residents and businesses avoid conflicts with bears, collecting information from and disposing of dead bears, and setting and monitoring bear traps."

If hired as a bear contractor, you'll work on an “as needed” basis, which can vary by season, area and year.

Currently, FWC is looking for contractors in several counties, including Highlands County .

If you think you'd be the perfect bear response contractor for Highlands County you should send your resume, contact information, county of interest and three professional references to BearManagement@MyFWC.com or FWC, Bear Management Program, 620 S. Meridian St. 6A, Tallahassee, FL 32399.

For more information about becoming a bear response contractor, click here .

Not interested in becoming a bear response contractor but need to report a sick, injured, orphaned, or dead black bear? You can call the Regional FWC Office nearest you or dial *FWC or #FWC on your mobile phone.

