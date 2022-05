The time has come for Comic-Con to announce its nominees for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards 2022. One of the biggest nights in the comic book industry takes place at this year's San Diego Comic-Con when the winners will be unveiled. 32 categories in total will be awarded, covering the content published between January 1-December 31, 2021. DC Comics and Image Comics received the most nominations: DC with 15 (plus seven shared) and Image with 14 (plus four shared). DC's Nightwing leads the pack with five nominations – Best Continuing Series, Best Single Issue, Best Lettering (Wes Abbott), and both Best Penciller/Inker and Cover Artist for Bruno Redondo – followed by Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons with four nominations – Best Single Issue, Best Writer (Kelly Sue DeConnick), Best Penciller/Inker (Phil Jimenez), and Best Lettering (Clayton Cowles).

