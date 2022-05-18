ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

RHOC’s Dr. Jen Armstrong and Estranged Husband Ryne Holliday Hope Family Will Be ‘Stronger’ After Separation

By Meredith Nardino
 4 days ago

New normal. Real Housewives of Orange County 's Dr. Jen Armstrong and estranged husband Ryne Holliday are hoping to keep their family together despite their split.

RHOC’s Jen Armstrong and Ryne Holliday's Relationship Timeline

"Ryne and I are taking some time apart to focus on ourselves and our children," a rep for the 42-year-old Bravo star noted in a statement to Us Weekly after the pair's breakup made headlines. "While we are very sad, we are hoping that we will heal and be even stronger as a family. We ask for patience as we navigate this new chapter in our lives."

Us confirmed on Tuesday, May 17, that the plastic surgeon filed for legal separation from her spouse earlier this month after the twosome briefly called it quits after wrapping season 16 of RHOC . In court documents obtained by Us , the reality TV personality listed their date of separation as September 8, 2021. She requested legal and physical custody of the duo's children — 10-year-old twins Vince and Vera and 9-year-old son Robert — and asked for Holliday to have visitation. Armstrong also asked for spousal support to be terminated for both parties.

Every ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV

The estranged couple wed in November 2013 and made their RHOC debut during season 16. In February, Armstrong exclusively told Us that she and Holliday were in a "much better" place after taking time apart when filming ended.

Jen Armstrong and Ryne Holliday. Courtesy Jennifer Armstrong/Instagram(2)

"We separated for a while and lived life without each other," she explained. "And I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together. ... It got worse and then I turned a corner and came back around. It got better."

Being on camera "put a magnifying glass" on the problems that had developed in the duo's relationship, she continued. "You're forced to either come together or walk away. And so we walked away and then came together. We did both."

Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far)

One day before the pair's breakup shocked Bravo viewers, Armstrong and Holliday spent some quality time with their kids. "What a ✨magical✨ day in Disneyland with the family! 🪄♥️😍," the aesthetician captioned a carousel of Instagram photos. "Thank you @disneyland for the amazing tour and day filled with laughs, smiles, and pure magic!!!! Feeling like a little kid again! ♥️🖤🪄✨🍊."

Fans wondered whether the twosome were on the rocks again earlier this year when Armstrong listed her home in Newport Beach, California, for $6 million. At the time, the cosmetic MD told Page Six , "We are hoping our new home is a place for a clean slate and fresh start to work on our marriage and family."

