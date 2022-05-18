ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

It’s tournament time in high school and college baseball

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
Northwest Rankin baseball coach KK Aldridge joins the Cleveland boys to talk about the MHSAA State Tournament in which his Cougars will face off with Desoto Central in a Class 6A showdown next week at Trustmark Park. The Clevelands also discuss college baseball and Ole Miss’s late-season surge.

Rick Cleveland

Rick Cleveland, a native of Hattiesburg and resident of Jackson, has been Mississippi Today’s sports columnist since 2016. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s in journalism, Rick has worked for the Monroe (La.) News Star World, Jackson Daily News and Clarion Ledger. He was sports editor of Hattiesburg American, executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. His work as a syndicated columnist and celebrated sports writer has appeared in numerous magazines, periodicals and newspapers.

Rick has been recognized 13 times as Mississippi Sports Writer of the Year, and is recipient of multiple awards and honors for his reporting and writing.

