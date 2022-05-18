Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing

(Willmar MN-) Two people have been arrested in connection with the death overdose death last month of a young Pennock woman. On April 16, Kandiyohi County deputies and EMS crews responded to the possible drug overdose of 19-year-old Samantha Myers at a home she was visiting near New London. Myers was pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, where the autopsy showed she had died from the effects of fentanyl. The potent drug can cause loss of consciousness, low blood pressure, coma, severe respiratory depression and death.
