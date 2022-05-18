ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. As part of Wednesday’s...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with two people — a man and a woman — dead inside. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The names of the victims have yet to be released. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Le Sueur man charged with supplying fentanyl that led to overdose

A Le Sueur man is accused of supplying fentanyl to a woman who overdosed last winter. Nolan Pattrick Moriarty, 33, was charged Thursday in Le Sueur County Court with felony great bodily harm caused by drug distribution. According to a criminal complaint Moriarty sold a 31-year-old Le Sueur woman a...
LE SUEUR, MN
Bring Me The News

Carjacking outside ice arena in Golden Valley under investigation

Authorities are investigating an apparent "isolated and random" armed carjacking that occurred late Monday evening outside the Breck Ice Arena in Golden Valley. Officers responded to the arena off Olson Memorial Highway around 11:15 p.m. on May 16 after a 911 caller said he'd been chased down by a carjacker and held-up at gunpoint, according to Golden Valley Police.
Kat Kountry 105

Bloomington Man Who Set Girlfriend on Fire Ruled Incompetent

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Ramsey County judge today ruled a Bloomington man is incompetent to face prosecution for stabbing his girlfriend and setting her on fire. 47-year-old Patrick Simmons was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 44-year-old Kelly Goodermont on March 15. He and the victim both worked at a St. Paul warehouse, or he allegedly attacked the woman by stabbing her multiple times before pouring a flammable liquid on her and igniting it. When police officers arrived at the scene they found her unresponsive and suffering from severe burns. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

2 killed in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale

Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting on a busy Robbinsdale road in broad daylight on Thursday. According to police, the blaze of gunfire happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Ave. N, with officers arriving at the scene to find two people dead inside a vehicle.
KARE

Two people found dead inside vehicle in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Homicide investigators are looking for suspects after two people were found dead inside a vehicle near Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale Thursday. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81 just before 3:45 p.m. When squads arrived, they found two people deceased inside a vehicle.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Takes ‘Indefinite’ Leave Of Absence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Beleaguered Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is taking a leave of absence “for the indefinite future,” according to a spokesperson with the county. In his place, Chief Deputy Tracey Martin will assume charge of the office’s operations. The department says the reason for Hutchinson’s leave is “health-related.” The county spokesperson said the sheriff will still receive pay and benefits during his leave, as it’s required by state law. “Under the leadership of Chief Deputy Tracey Martin and the command staff, the men and women of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office remain committed to serving the residents of Hennepin County...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend Last Year

A woman from St. Paul was sentenced to more than ten years in jail on Tuesday for fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the back with a kitchen knife last year after an argument. After pleading guilty to second-degree unintentional murder in the Sept. 10 shooting of Eric T. Brown, 23, of Minneapolis, on St. Paul’s East Side, Kayla J. Pope, 22, was sentenced to 128 months in Ramsey County District Court.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Hurt in Fatal Crash

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man was hurt in a fatal crash in Anoka earlier this week. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release saying two people died after a driver fled from a traffic stop in Coon Rapids. They corrected that to say the driver was killed, but the passenger was not.
COON RAPIDS, MN
fox9.com

2 dead after shooting near Robbinsdale park

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting near a Robbinsdale park left two people dead inside a vehicle and police searching for a suspect Thursday afternoon. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, at approximately 3:40 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of 36th Avenue and County Road 81 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they located a vehicle with two deceased individuals inside.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar couple faces murder charges in drug overdose death of Pennock woman

(Willmar MN-) Two people have been arrested in connection with the death overdose death last month of a young Pennock woman. On April 16, Kandiyohi County deputies and EMS crews responded to the possible drug overdose of 19-year-old Samantha Myers at a home she was visiting near New London. Myers was pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, where the autopsy showed she had died from the effects of fentanyl. The potent drug can cause loss of consciousness, low blood pressure, coma, severe respiratory depression and death.
WILLMAR, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Police seek car wash theft, property damage suspects

Mankato police released this photo of one of the suspects in a car wash theft. Mankato police are seeking three suspects in connection to a theft and property damage at a car wash. The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Monday, May 16 at the Star St Car Wash...
MANKATO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Two People Killed in Robbinsdale Drive-By Shooting

Two people are dead following a drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale that happened right in the middle of Bottineau Boulevard. The incident, which happened near the intersection of County Road 81 (Bottineau Boulevard) and 36th Avenue, shut down the city’s busiest street for hours. “Another car pulled up and started...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Gibbon man accused of molesting girl known to him

A Gibbon man is accused of molesting a girl known to him. Kevin John Benner, 36, was charged last week in Sibley County Court with three counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A criminal complaint says the girl, who is under the age of 13, reported earlier this month...
GIBBON, MN
US News and World Report

Pair Accused in $400,000 Theft at Store Where They Worked

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Two people are accused of stealing more than $400,000 in items from a suburban Minneapolis department store where they worked. Authorities say the suspects stole high-end purses, shoes, jackets and other expensive items from Nordstrom at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Detectives recovered more than $46,000...
MINNETONKA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
