Charleston, SC

Charleston Police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen May 16

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen in the West Ashley area.

Authorities are looking for Grace Nolen (15) who was reported missing by her parents.

Police say that Grace has friends and associations in Goose Creek.

Those who know her whereabouts are asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.

